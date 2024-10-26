Joey King Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction at Gala: 'Perfect Time for My Shirt to Pop Open'

The 'Family Affair' star was caught on camera trying to stop her top from coming undone at a Los Angeles event

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Joey King

Joey King has got it covered — literally!

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Family Affair actress, 25, shared a video to social media of a wardrobe mishap that she managed to dodge.

“Face of the Future is what they were promised…I am what they got,” she captioned an Instagram clip.

The video showed King getting up from her table at the 2024 Women in Film Honors Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 24.

As the actress made her way to the stage wearing a gray pantsuit, she made a very startled face and hurried to grab the buttons on her blazer. Once at the podium, she shared what had just happened.

“Wow, what a perfect time for my shirt to pop open when I’m not wearing a bra,” King said.

During her walk from her table to the stage, a sea of attendees had their phones out to record the standout incident — which could have made for a very embarrassing moment had her reflexes not been quick enough.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Joey King attends the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala

King, who was the recipient of the 2024 Women in Film Face of the Future Award, has been quite vocal as of late about her fashion risks.

Last month, PEOPLE spoke with The Act star at Longchamp's launch event for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection on Sept. 4 ahead of New York Fashion Week.

During the conversation, King shared how Charli xcx's Brat album inspired her to try new things.

"I feel like Brat [summer] brought out something in me," she said. "Like, 'I'm going to get my tits out or dye my hair a fun color. It just makes me want to be the most fun young version of myself."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Joey King attends Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2025

Days later, PEOPLE caught up with The Kissing Booth actress once again, this time at the Tory Burch show on Sept. 9, where she shared one practical thing that she can never forget to take with her during Fashion Week events.

"My [hotel] room key," King told PEOPLE while on the red carpet. "I hate having to ask the front desk to make me another one. It's, like, just embarrassing at that point. It's like, be f—--- responsible."

The actress jokingly added, "It's like, 'It's your gosh darn key, take it with you, you irresponsible brat.' So that's my number one."

King also shared what she loved most about her outfit that evening.

"I am obsessed with this freaking skirt," she told PEOPLE of her orange A-line midi skirt that she paired with a chocolate brown long-sleeve top. "I love this skirt so much. I also like this bag."

She added, "The skirt is really like the statement here. I'm loving it."



