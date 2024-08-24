Joey Lawrence's Wife Samantha Cope Breaks Silence After News Of Their Split

Samantha Cope, the wife of fellow actor Joey Lawrence, is breaking her silence after news that the couple split up broke earlier this week.

On Saturday, Cope shared on Instagram a video compilation that captured various moments of her and her 1-year-old daughter, Dylan, who she shares with Lawrence.

The montage shows Cope enjoying happy moments, as well as clips of her wiping away tears in her car.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,’” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence last week, amid rumorsswirling online aboutLawrence allegedly having an extramarital affair.

Cope cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, with the date of separation listed as June 7, according to People.

Representatives for Cope and Lawrence did not immediately return requests for comment.

Joey Lawrence photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

The actors, who wed in 2022, starred together in 2023 film “Frankie Meets Jack.”

In addition to Dylan, Lawrence has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Cope had celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Lawrence in an Instagram post in May last year. She noted in that post that he’d written her a song for their wedding day, titled, “6PM.”

“My favorite line from the song says ‘just give me 20,000 days, let’s enjoy getting old,’” she wrote at the time. “Luckily, it’s only been 365. So cheers to us, happy anniversary babe! So glad we have thousands of days left to make memories together.”

Related...