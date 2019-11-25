Jofra Archer: England star 'disturbed' by racial abuse during Test match

The England Cricket Board is investigating after star bowler Jofra Archer was targeted by "racial insults" in New Zealand.

The 24-year-old tweeted that it was "a bit disturbing" to hear the abuse from a spectator during a Test match against the Kiwis, as the visitors fell to a disappointing defeat in the series opener in Tauranga overnight.

He said: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also."

The England Cricket Board (ECB) said: "Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing.

"NZC (New Zealand Cricket) and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone."

England were bowled out for 197 as they fell to an innings and 65-run defeat at Mount Maunganui, losing a flurry of wickets to collapse from 121-4 to 138-8.

Bowler Archer put on a late show of resistance alongside Sam Curran, hitting 59 between them before the humbling result was finally confirmed.

Archer, who burst on to the international scene during the summer as England won the World Cup , had disappointed with the ball - taking just 1-107 from 42 overs.

He has become a popular member of the England squad this year, making his Test debut against Australia in the Ashes series back in August, and is considered one of the brightest rising stars in world cricket.

New Zealand Cricket has released a statement apologising for the abuse he suffered, saying: "New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible."

The association also promised "increased vigilance" when the two teams next meet in Hamilton, where England will continue their tour with the start of the second Test on Friday.

