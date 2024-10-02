John Amos' Cause of Death Revealed 1 Day After His Son Announced the “Good Times” Actor Had Died

On Oct. 1, Amos' son, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, announced that the Emmy-nominated actor died of natural causes on Aug. 21 in a statement shared with PEOPLE

Shahar Azran/WireImage/Getty Images John Amos attends the 2014 Doe Fund Benefit & Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on October 30, 2014.

John Amos' cause of death has been revealed after his son confirmed he had died at age 84.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ and viewed by PEOPLE, the late actor died of congestive heart failure on Aug. 21 at 5:18 p.m. at a hospital located in Inglewood, Calif. There were no other significant medical conditions that contributed to his death and no autopsy was performed.

The certificate also reveals that the Good Times star's remains were cremated on Aug. 30, just nine days after he died.

His son, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, was listed as the informant who reported his death to Los Angeles County. K.C. is also seemingly in possession of his father's ashes as the late actor's "place of disposition" is listed as K.C.'s address, per TMZ.

Craig Barritt/Getty John Amos

On Oct. 1, K.C. confirmed that the Emmy-nominated actor died nearly two months ago in a statement shared to PEOPLE.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he wrote. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over."

He continued: "Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America's Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time."



Hours later, Amos' daughter Shannon claimed she learned of the sad news through the media. "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," she said, in part. "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."



CBS Photo Archive/Getty (L) John Amos and Esther Rolle on 'Good Times'

The news came over a year after Amos entered the hospital due to fluid filling his lower body and causing issues with his heart. At the time, a rep for Amos said the doctors drained all of the fluid and Amos had been on the mend.



The hospitalization happened as Shannon alleged her dad was the “victim of elder abuse” in June 2023, which he denied. She then filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and created a GoFundMe page to raise "care expenses" for the Coming to America star, which she later removed at his request.

In March 2024, Amos called the claims of elder abuse “false and unmerited” in a statement to PEOPLE. He also referred to K.C., 53, as “a caring, thoughtful human being who respects me.” That same month, a rep for Shannon told PEOPLE that she worried her father’s health was being “downplayed despite multiple hospitalizations."

Brian To/FilmMagic John Amos, Shannon Amos, and K.C. Amos at the 1st Annual "A Celebration of Heroes" Power Heroes Gala on December 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

"People think this is about money and rivalry... it is not." Shannon said, in part. "I love my brother and I hope he will get the help he needs, but we need to prioritize the safety of my father who is vulnerable, first and foremost. Anything else can be addressed within our family."

The Los Angeles Police Department also launched an investigation at the time, looking into Shannon’s claims that her brother wasn’t providing appropriate care for their father amid his health issues. On April 8, the LAPD closed the case due to lack of evidence.

Amos later thanked authorities for “their professionalism and thoroughness in their investigation.” He also vowed to “shed light on the real truth as to the motives of those who have painted a false narrative about me” in a documentary he was producing with K.C.

