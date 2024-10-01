John Amos Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Roots’ Actor Was 84

John Amos, the actor who created indelible characters in Good Times, Roots and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 84.

His death was announced by his son Kelly Christopher Amos.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Kelly Christopher Amos said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Amos’ career spanned over five decades, taking off in 1970 when he played Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The role showcased a natural comedic talent, and led to his signature role of James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking Norman Lear-CBS sitcom Good Times (1974–1976).

In 1977, Amos took on the role of Kunta Kinte in the critically acclaimed miniseries Roots, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination and solidified his status as a dramatic actor. As with his Good Times performance, the role further demonstrated Amos’ commitment to projects that presented strong Black characters.

Amos also appeared in other major television series such as All About the Andersons, The West Wing (as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace), Two and a Half Men, and The Ranch. His final television appearance came in Suits LA, where for the first time in his career he played himself.

In film, Amos appeared as Cleo McDowell, the fast-food restaurant owner in Coming to America (1988), and later reprised this role in Coming 2 America (2021). His other film roles include Major Grant in Die Hard 2 (1990), The Beastmaster (1982), and Lock Up (1989). His final film appearance was in Me Tyme (2022).

Amos took on a new role as a producer in his documentary America’s Dad, which he co-produced with his son, KC Amos. The film reflects on Amos’ life journey and the legacy he left behind, while celebrating the bond between father and son.

In addition to his work on screen, Amos enjoyed a successful stage career. He played a one-man show, Halley’s Comet, a reflection on life and mortality, in the United States and internationally.

Amos received numerous award nominations over his lifetime, including an Emmy nomination for his role in Roots and a TV Land Award for Good Times. His son describes him as an outspoken advocate for positive portrayals of African Americans in television and film, consistently striving to create more diverse and accurate representations of his community.

“We are so proud to have represented John. He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul. His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten,” said Julia Buchwald, President of Buchwald.

Prior to his acting career, Amos served as a member of the New Jersey State National Guard. He played college football with Colorado State University followed by a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

