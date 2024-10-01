John Amos' Life in Photos

The revered 'Good Times' and 'Roots' actor died on Aug. 21, 2024. He was 84

Jim Spellman/WireImage John Amos

Hollywood has lost another legend.

On Oct. 1, John Amos' son Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos announced that the revered actor died on Aug. 21, 2024. He was 84.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Kelly wrote. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over."

"Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor,” the statement continued.

"My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life," he added. "Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America's Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time."

Known for his incredible portrayals of James Evans Sr. on Good Times and Kunta Kinte on Roots, Amos' ability to bring heart and soul into his roles were undeniable. Below, see his incredible life in photos.

John Amos' Early Days

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty John Amos in 1971

John Amos was born in Newark, New Jersey on Dec. 27, 1939, to Annabelle and John Amos Sr., who was a mechanic. Amos' first career was in professional football, playing for the Denver Broncos and then the Kansas City Chiefs, before pivoting to acting.

John Amos Breaks Through

CBS via Getty John Amos on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Like many actors, Amos got his feet wet acting in plays. Though he secured work on Broadway, it didn't take long for his talent to take in the acting world as he scored a role as Gordy the Weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show for three seasons.

John Amos on 'Good Times'

CBS via Getty John Amos and Esther Rolle

Following his stint on the hit CBS show, Amos struck sitcom gold again when he played James Evans Sr. on Good Times from 1974 to 1976. The hit show also starred Esther Rolle, above, Jimmy Carter, Johnny Brown, Ralph Carter, Janet Jackson, Bern Nadette Stanis, Ja'Nette DuBois and more.

John Amos Plays Kunta Kinte in 'Roots'

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty John Amos in 'Roots'

Perhaps no other role of his is as poignant as Amos' portrayal of older Kunta Kinte in Roots. Not only was the TV series monumentally successful at capturing the zeitgeist, but it also garnered the actor an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series.

John Amos Family Life

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty John Amos, ex-wife Noel Amos and son Kelly Amos

Amos was not only a beloved father figure on TV, but in real life as well.

With his then-wife Noel Michelson, the actor welcomed daughter Shannon on Aug. 5, 1966, and son Kelly Christopher "K.C.," on Oct. 18, 1970.

Above, John is pictured with Michelson and K.C. at the premiere of Coming to America in 1988.

Set Staple

Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank Will Smith, John Amos and Nia Long

In the decades that followed, Amos managed to snag roles in TV shows and movies such as Coming to America, Touched by An Angel, In the House, The District and more. He also played Nia Long's father in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

John Amos Makes an Impact

L. Cohen/WireImage BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, John Amos and Ja'net Dubois at the TV Land Awards

In 2006, Amos reunited with some of his Good Times co-stars (pictured with BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker and Ja'net Dubois) to accept the Impact Award at the TV Land Awards.

John Amos Goes Back to His 'Roots'

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage John Amos and the cast of 'Roots'

The following year, Amos reunited with the original cast of Roots. Above, he poses with Lou Gossett Jr., Ben Vereen, Cicely Tyson, LeVar Burton and Leslie Uggams at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

John Amos' Daughter Alleges Her Brother Is Abusing Him

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage John Amos in 2016

Amos continued to act in his later years, appearing in Coming 2 America, The Righteous Gemstones, Block Party, Me Time and The Last Rifleman between 2021 and 2023.

In June 2023, Shannon shocked fans when she shared on Instagram that she was worried about her father and his healthcare under her brother's supervision, after she allegedly received "a distressing call" where he informed her that he was "in immense pain" and "hanging by a thread" in the ICU. Shannon claimed that "his home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable" and she created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the actor's "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses." (It has since been taken down.)

She later claimed that the Roots actor was "the victim of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation" and was working “with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."

John denied the allegations, and the LAPD closed the case after an investigation.

John Amos Speaks on the Love He Has for His Family

Brian To/FilmMagic John Amos, Shannon Amos, and K.C. Amos at the 1st Annual "A Celebration of Heroes" Power Heroes Gala on December 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

In an interview with PEOPLE in December 2023, the Roots actor spoke about his relationship with his children, stating that there was still love between them despite the disagreements.

"Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform,” he said. “Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that's the bottom line.”

K.C. announced his father's death of natural causes on Oct. 1, 2024, saying in part, “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.