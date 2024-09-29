John Ashton, “Beverly Hills Cop” Star, Dies at 76

Ashton, who died on Sept. 26, appeared in dozens of TV shows and films over the decades including 'Dallas,' 'Some Kind of Wonderful' and 'Midnight Run'

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty John Ashton attends the premiere of 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' in June 2024

John Ashton, known for his starring role in the Beverly Hills Cop movies, has died. He was 76.

According to an obituary shared with PEOPLE by his manager, Ashton died on Thursday, Sept. 26, in Ft. Collins, Colo., following a cancer diagnosis. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Born in 1948 in Springfield, Mass., Ashton began his career in theater, touring with companies across the U.S. and U.K., before heading to Los Angeles to work in television.

He made dozens of appearances on well-known series from the 1970s to the 2000s, including Kojak, Columbo, Police Story, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Tracey Ullman Show, M*A*S*H and Starsky & Hutch. Ashton also had a recurring role in Dallas, playing the character Willie Joe Garr.

CBS via Getty From left: John Ashton, Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in 'Beverly Hills Cop'

Ashton's most well-known work came in 1984, when he starred alongside Eddie Murphy as hard-nosed police officer John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop. He remained in the role for the rest of the comedy franchise, appearing in 1987's Beverly Hills Cop II and, most recently, 2024's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The late actor starred in many other films over the years, including Midnight Run alongside Robert De Niro, Little Big League, Some Kind of Wonderful, She’s Having a Baby and Gone Baby Gone.

Miramax Films/Kobal/Shutterstock From left: John Ashton, Amy Ryan and Ed Harris in 2007's 'Gone Baby Gone'

Most recently, he turned to sport radio, hosting the Ashton and Davis Show on 870 ESPN Radio in Colorado.

Outside of his entertainment career, Ashton was an avid lover of golf and was "always trying new techniques to improve his game and made sure he acquired the latest and most up-to-date equipment," according to his obituary.

"However, it was his work as an actor/entertainer in theater, film and television where his skill and dedication were most clearly demonstrated. John devoted his career to honing his craft and bringing characters to life on the screen," the obituary continued. "His presence will be greatly missed."

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix John Ashton (left) and Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and service," his obituary continued. "John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

Ashton is survived by his wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye; children Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton; stepchildren Courtney Donovan, Lindsay Curcio and Ashley Hoye; grandson Henry; sisters Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton; and brother Edward Richard Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents.



His family requests that any donations be made to Pathways Hospice Care in Colorado.

