John Boyega opens up about Otis Redding biopic as he hints at singing debut

John Boyega opened up about preparing for his upcoming role in biopic Otis & Zelma alongside Danielle Deadwyler, revealing that fans will see him sing in the movie.

The film will explore the life of the iconic soul singer and his decade-long relationship with his wife, Zelma.

Boyega, known for Star Wars and Attack the Block, will portray Redding, while Deadwyler takes on the role of Zelma in this story about their love and Redding's influential career, which featured hits like (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay and These Arms of Mine before his tragic death in a 1967 plane crash at just 26.

Variety reported last month that the film will “celebrate the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together, and their eternal love story after his passing,” with full support from the Redding estate.

Following her husband’s death, Zelma built her own booking agency, record store, and nightclub, and she chose never to remarry. “Never will,” she told The New York Times in 2022. “I love being Mrs. Otis Redding. I’m the only one.”

At the launch gala for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar at The Natural History Museum, where Boyega is one of this year's featured stars, he spoke to The Standard about the intense training he's undergoing for biopic, along with preparations for Attack the Block 2 and an additional secret project.

Boyega pictured with Padma Lakshmi at The Natural History Museum on Tuesday night (Dave Benett)

Taking a break from his strict training regimen for the event, he joked: “My trainer has already said, ‘I saw some pasta in your video.’ So I’ve got to get back to LA and focus.”

Discussing his preparations to portray the iconic American singer, Boyega said that he’s working with a dialect coach, and teased he’ll be singing in the biopic.

“Like any other role, I haven’t been British in a role in a minute so we’re very much used to the dialect coaching, training,” he explained. “There’ll be some singing and dancing too.”

Boyega joined photographer Ethan James Green at the event, alongside stars like Padma Lakshmi, Simone Ashley, Alex Cosani, Martine Gutierrez, Elodie Di Patrizi, and Tonne Goodman, who styled the 2025 calendar.

Also in attendance were Pirelli's Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera and host Immy Barclay.

On the red carpet, American TV star Lakshmi, 54, shared that she had no hesitation about posing nude for the calendar, which honors the Pirelli Calendar’s iconic roots while celebrating beauty in a sensual and artistic way.

Pictured (L-R): Stylist Tonne Goodman, Martine, Ethan James Green, Lakshmi, Boyega and Simone Ashley (Dave Benett)

Titled Refresh and Reveal, this year's calendar showcases a diverse range of actors, artists, singers, and models, many of whom have worked with Green before.

“I know Ethan [James Green] and really trusted him,” Lakshmi explained. “It was a beautiful concept—very comfortable, very safe.” She continued, “I love working with Ethan because he’s clear about what he wants and empathetic to his subjects. He is incredibly talented.”

Supermodel Alex Cosani also attended to support Green, following her groundbreaking appearance at the Victoria's Secret runway show.

She shared her excitement for Charli XCX, who recently received seven Grammy nominations.

Cosani reflected on her connection with the London native, saying, "I’ve been a fan forever. It’s crazy that people associate me with her success, but it’s all her. To know her and see her work ethic is incredible. I'm grateful to be part of everything happening right now."

Alex Consani attends the event in London (Dave Benett)

Pirelli Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera pictured with Giada Tronchetti Provera and Ilaria Tronchetti Provera (Dave Benett)

