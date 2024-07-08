John Cena announces retirement from wrestling

The American wrestler-turned-actor made his upcoming departure official in front of a packed crowd at the WWE Money in the Bank (MITB) event in Toronto, Canada, at the weekend, revealing that his final competition would be sometime in 2025. The Marine star joined the WWE in 2001 and is regarded as one of its best wrestlers of all time, having achieved world champion status 16 times. Cena made his acting debut in 2006 when he starred in The Marine. He has since gone on to appear in a number of films