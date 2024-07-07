John Cena announces retirement from WWE wrestling

US wrestler and actor John Cena has announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) competitions.

The 47-year-old star revealed the shock news during the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada, saying that his final in-ring appearance will take place in 2025 as part of a farewell tour.

Cena, widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, has been a 16-time world champion since joining WWE in 2001.

He told surprised fans in Toronto: "Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE.”

The shock announcement prompted chants of "thank you Cena" from the audience.

Wearing a t-shirt bearing the words "The Last Time is Now" and his trademark denim shorts, Cena expressed gratitude to WWE fans for their support over the years.

In a subsequent press conference, he indicated his desire to remain involved with WWE in some capacity, despite feeling physically "at my end".

Cena's wrestling career has run parallel to his successful acting career, which began in 2006 with "The Marine". He has since starred in several blockbusters, including "The Suicide Squad" and "Fast & Furious 9".

The American star also holds a Guinness World Record for granting the most wishes to children with critical illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena's retirement marks the end of an era for WWE, but his legacy in both wrestling and entertainment is set to continue.