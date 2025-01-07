John Cena Helps McDonald's Launch New McValue Menu — and Reveals the Item That Makes Him Most Nostalgic (Exclusive)

The actor and WWE star shares his go-to order and his favorite memories at the fast-food chain in an interview with PEOPLE

McDonald’s introduces a new McValue menu today, and John Cena is lovin’ it.

The wrestler and actor partnered with the fast-food chain to launch the campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 7, telling PEOPLE, “McDonald's is a global phenomenon, a slice of Americana and certainly has been a major part of my life with food ever since I can remember anything about food.”

The new wallet-friendly platform includes the popular $5 Meal Deal, local food and drink deals, and in-app offers (including free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 and a free McCrispy chicken sandwich for new users). There will also be a buy one, add one for $1 offer on various breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Cena, 47, shared his go-to McDonald’s meal, noting, “I am such a creature of habit.”

He says he usually opts for two double cheeseburgers and two six-piece Chicken McNuggets.

“I tend not to do any drinks, because I just want to enjoy the savoriness of that,” he adds.

For breakfast, he says it’s a toss-up between a McGriddle and a classic Egg McMuffin. He also calls himself a “sucker” for the restaurant’s hash browns.

“I've had such a journey with McDonald's over the almost 48 years I've been on Earth,” he says. “Anything on their menu can evoke a certain range of emotions and they're all good ones.”

Cena remembers enjoying the chain’s PlayPlaces and Happy Meals growing up with four brothers in Massachusetts.

“Coming from a family of five, man, we would do Happy Meal swaps, and toy swaps, and there was a phase where Happy Meals came with, like, Transformers that started out as a McDonald's shake, and then transformed into a robot, started out as a burger and then transformed into a robot.”

Cena says McDonald’s was also a regular hangout when his older brother got his first job there.

He adopted his current double cheeseburger and McNugget order during his days on the road touring with the WWE, when he needed a late-night food option after events in various cities.

However, there’s one menu item that brings him the most nostalgia: the Big Mac.

“Man, tasting that Big Mac was something special,” he says. “I think because as a kid, I always thought it to be an insurmountable sandwich, and then I guess as a teenager being able to lean into be big enough to order the Big Mac.”

Cena’s plans for the new year revolve around the WWE Farewell Tour. In July, he announced that 2025 would be his final year in the ring.

“Every single year I take pride in taking the assessment of myself and creating resolutions and goals in all categories, physical, mental, spiritual,” he adds. “I don't hit them all, all the time; there's a lot that I fail at. But I really enjoy making, like, a stretch goal and doing my best to reach it.”

