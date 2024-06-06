John Curtice: It was a mistake for Sunak to call an early election

Rishi Sunak made a “mistake” by calling an early general election, Britain’s foremost polling guru has said.

Professor Sir John Curtice argued the Prime Minister sacrificed a major part of his political legacy when he called a snap poll for July 4 rather than waiting until the autumn.

It came as Baroness Davidson, a former leader of the Scottish Tories, suggested Mr Sunak could have avoided the return of Nigel Farage to front-line politics by choosing to “go long” with an October or November election.

Sir John had predicted the next national poll would take place on Nov 14, a date also forecast by George Osborne, the former Tory chancellor.

Asked whether Mr Sunak made an “irrational” decision to call an early election, Sir John replied “yes”.

“From his personal point of view, we’ve already seen the mistake writ large,” he told ITV’s Peston.

“He’s decided to go early and he’s lost his legislation on trying to ban tobacco smoking. I assume Labour will try to bring it back and Sir Keir Starmer will take the credit in the history books, rather than Rishi Sunak. That doesn’t strike me as a wise choice from a politician.”

Smoking ban axed

Mr Sunak has said he was “disappointed” after his flagship legislation to ban smoking was axed after Parliament ran out of time to pass it before its dissolution ahead of the July 4 ballot.

The Bill would have phased out smoking for anyone born after 2009 by raising the age limit at which cigarettes can be bought by one year every year. It also set out to completely ban disposable vapes and limit the number of flavours of reusable vapes.

The surprise return of Mr Farage to lead Reform has compounded the Conservatives’ struggles four weeks from polling day, with a survey on Wednesday showing the insurgent Right-of-centre party was now just two percentage points behind the Tories.

Appearing alongside Sir John on Peston, Lady Davidson noted Mr Sunak enabled Mr Farage’s comeback to front-line politics by holding the election in July rather than the autumn.

The Reform leader has suggested he will spend time campaigning to elect Donald Trump in the United States.

“It did allow for Farage to come back because there is a supposition that had this been an October or November election, he would have been too busy in the United States and he wouldn’t have been able to come back,” Lady Davidson said.

“I think there is a little bit of upset within the party about that, that maybe it was a tactical or strategic mistake.”

Asked whether it was a “credible ambition” for Mr Farage and Richard Tice, the Reform chairman, to destroy the Conservatives, Sir John said: “It’s certainly a credible ambition to add considerably to the Conservative Party’s difficulties.

“We’ve already had the first poll since Mr Farage became leader. It shows about a two to three-point increase in support for Reform.

“The vast bulk of people who say they’re going to vote for Reform are people who voted for the Conservatives last time. You might say, hang on, if Reform weren’t on the ballot paper, maybe some of these people would vote Labour otherwise.

“However we’ve got the evidence from the English local elections and if you compare what happened in places where Reform stood and where they didn’t stand, the only party that lost out from the presence of Reform was the Conservatives. They’re not just taking people who voted Conservatives in 2019, they’re taking people who would otherwise vote Conservatives.”