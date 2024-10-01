John Daly says he suffered 'total loss and devastation' of home in Florida after Hurricane Helene

Jul 18, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; John Daly after putting on the 16th green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

John Daly lost his home in Florida during Hurricane Helene, he announced on social media.

The two-time major champion posted on social media before and after Helene hit the Big Bend area in Florida where he resides with his family. the Category 4 hurricane devastated millions of Americans from the Gulf Coast up into the Appalachias late Thursday and into Friday when it moved inland.

On Thursday in a story on Instagram, Daly posted a screenshot of radar with an emoji where his house was near the Tampa area. Then on Friday morning, he posted on Facebook updating folks about his family's safety but loss of property.

"For everyone that has reached out, my family are all safe, but all our homes are not as water is pouring out of every crevice," Daly wrote. "Total loss and devastation after living here all my life! I still cannot imagine ALL we have lost, but we are SAFE and all can be replaced! Praise God!"

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: John Daly says he suffered 'total loss and devastation' of home in Florida after Hurricane Helene