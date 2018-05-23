John Elliott Designed a Brand-New Sneaker for LeBron James

Sure, showing off a new collection Fashion Week is nice. But not even the finest runway in Paris compares to the in-arena tunnel that runs from the garage to the locker room, trod by some of the most stylish humans on earth before an NBA game. So when it came time for LeBron James to tease the release of a collaborative LeBron-Nikelab-John Elliott collection, there was no better way to do it: before Monday night’s pivotal Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavs and Celtics, and on the feet of the King himself.

And yet, Elliott says by phone from Los Angeles, the moment freaked him out a little bit. “I've been through six runway shows now. I've launched women’s. There's been moments throughout the past six years where I'm like, I cannot believe I'm in this moment,” he says. “Yesterday was at the very top of those lists, as far as butterflies go.”

Turns out he didn’t have much reason to worry. At least one part of the collection—a shoe, the LeBron James x John Elliott Icon—was an immediate hit on social media, its translucent upper and LeBron 8-inspired tooling causing the best kind of online ruckus. But while the sneaker was the hit, the collection, releasing in August, is bigger than that, and just as long in the making, Elliott says. He’s released his own Nike before (the Vandal), and even given his own spin on a LeBron shoe, but this was something bigger: a chance to work with LeBron himself on a full seven-piece set, one whole look. “There's no chance that it would have happened if LeBron was not pretty involved with the process—trusting me and trusting our brand, and giving us the freedom to throw ideas against the wall, and really come up with something brand new for him,” Elliott says. “That was really the prerequisite for the whole project: he wanted something that was really new.”

The match makes sense; James has been a longtime fan of Elliott’s gear, wearing plenty of it pregame, and Elliott sounds almost flabbergasted when he describes the best basketball player alive as a friend. So, along with the folks at Nikelab, the Swoosh’s fashion-inclined division, Elliott set about designing an outfit for his buddy: “Something that LeBron could wear after training, on his way into the arena, on the plane, to a club, to a restaurant,” Elliott explains. “I really tried to take a look in the mirror, and think about what problems our brand has solved for him, and to take parts of that DNA, but build it through the Nike lens, for him.” The result: that sneaker; a sock custom-designed—”That's the other thing that most people I don't think have recognized yet, is that in all those photos of the shoe that came out, the zig-zag pattern on the toebox is actually the sock”—to show through the shoe’s translucent upper; a pair of track pants; a JE-inspired tee LeBron loves, a hoodie, and slightly more fashion-y jacket Elliott describes as a “blouson.”

For inspiration, Elliott dug into the archives. “It was just me researching LeBron in Nike products where he looked not only comfortable and stylish, but also authentic, and like he was having a great time,” he says. Elliott, of course, is a famously fastidious and fabric-oriented designer, so that meant pulling a design element from a warmup jacket LeBron wore at the 2012 Olympics in London—a ribbed paneling that went transparent with movement—into various pieces.

