John Fetterman Says Upcoming Dem Senate Vote Could Show 'Why We Lost' Election

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) told Fox News Tuesday that if Senate Democrats can’t muster enough votes to help pass the Laken Riley Act, it would illustrate why Democrats lost the 2024 election. (Watch the video below.)

The House just passed the reintroduced bill that would mandate detaining migrants arrested for theft. Aided by dozens of Democrat votes, the measure moved forward just days before President-elect Donald Trump returns to office amid a pledge to severely crack down on illegal immigration. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it may reportedly require seven votes by Democrats to pass.

Riley was killed by a Venezuelan migrant who was previously charged with shoplifting, prompting the bill’s name.

Democrats such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) have criticized the legislation because being “merely accused” ― and not convicted ― would initiate the detainment in a move to further demonize migrants, he said. (Studies have also debunked the assertion that migrants have caused a surge in crime.)

ADVERTISEMENT

When Fox News’ Bret Baier played Raskin’s response, Fetterman pushed back.

“I just happen to disagree on this,” Fetterman said. “For me it’s ... really common sense. And I’d like to remind everybody that we have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of migrants here illegally that have [been] convicted of crimes. Who wants to allow them to remain in our nation? And now if you’re here illegally and you’re committing crimes and those things, I don’t know why anybody thinks that it’s controversial that they all need to go.”

Baier asked Fetterman if this was one of the biggest issues of the past election.

“There’s 47 of us in the Senate and if we can’t pull up with seven votes, if we can’t get at least seven out of 47, if we can’t then that’s a reason why we lost,” he said.

Fetterman, who has broken rank with many Democrats in his measured response to Trump’s victory, added, “You can be pro-immigration but we need a secure border.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to 1:37 for Fetterman’s comments.

Related...