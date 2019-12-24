John Furlong leaves executive chair position with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The man who led Vancouver into the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games is retiring from his position with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

John Furlong's last day as the team's executive director will be Dec. 31.

Taking over for Furlong will be Whitecaps' co-owner and director Jeff Mallett.

"We are very thankful to John for his guidance and support during his eight years at the club," Mallett said in a news release.

"John brought a wealth of knowledge and experience and was a helpful, seasoned resource for the ownership team and our executives."

Furlong is leaving after a rough year for the team, which has been criticized for its response to abuse allegations, finished last in the MLS Western Conference, and dealt with fans staging walkouts during the season.

Furlong has been with the team since 2012.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Whitecaps FC and look forward to supporting the club as it builds on its formidable base of support in the community and across the province," he said in a release.