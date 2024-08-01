John Janssen Says He's 'Never Felt Truly Loved' Until Girlfriend Alexis Bellino: 'She's an Incredible Person'

Janssen and Bellino went public with their romance in December 2023, shortly after he pulled the plug on his relationship with 'RHOC' star Shannon Storms Beador

Alexis Bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

John Janssen has found true love in Alexis Bellino.

During a recent appearance on the Reality with The King podcast, the businessman, 61, opened up about his relationship with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 47, and how this romance has been incomparable to his previous loves.

"I tell her she's perfect all the time and she is perfect for me," Janssen said of Bellino. "She is confident. She is and that's a overused phrase, but she is absolutely as beautiful on the inside as on the outside and she brings out the best in me."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

"I've never ever felt truly loved until Alexis and I've never felt more loved," he added, noting that Bellino has become his "true partner in life."



"I don't keep anything from her. It we are a 100% open book. We communicate better than I've ever communicated," he continued. "She's funny as hell. We laugh all the time. She is an incredible person and I say this all the time."

Janssen went on to call the Bravolebrity "the best mother on the face of the Earth" and gave her props for the way she's brought up her three children: Mackenna, Melania and James.

"I love them all," he gushed.

Santiago Felipe/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank (L-R) Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

In December 2023, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Janssen and Bellino were dating after meeting at a bar in Orange County. The news of their romance came shortly after Janssen pulled the plug on his relationship with RHOC mainstay Shannon Storms Beador, whom Bellino's ex-husband Jim sued for defamation in 2018.

Before their split, Storms Beador and Janssen were together for 3½ years and RHOC viewers watched their romance play out for the Bravo cameras. He ultimately called off their relationship twice, first in late 2022 — a breakup she claimed "blindsided her" — and then again in September 2023, not long after her arrest for an alleged DUI hit-and-run.

Since finding love with Janssen, Bellino has returned to RHOC for season 18 and fans can watch how her relationships with both Storms Beador and Janssen will play out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



