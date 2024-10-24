John Legend Crawls Across the Floor in Just a Towel in Background of Chrissy Teigen's Video in Hilarious Moment

Fans spotted the 'All of Me' hitmaker making a sneaky appearance in Teigen's latest spoof Instagram clip

Charley Gallay/Getty; chrissy teigen/instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pictured alongside Teigen's latest Instagram video

Chrissy Teigen continues to be the queen of hilarious Instagram videos — and this time, her husband John Legend is making a cameo.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Teigen, 38, donned a Michael Myers-style mask to promote her new Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Coconut Cream robes, but all eyes were on Legend, 45, as he was spotted crawling in the background of the clip at one point wearing nothing but a towel.

Teigen started off the spoof video by saying, "Hey guys! It's me, Michael Myers! Get ready with me to do what I do best. First things first, I like to get into a bath to brush my teeth, which some find gross, but honestly a lot of things I do are gross."

"I love to splurge on Flamingo Estate bar soaps, super hydrating, then it's time for a silicone mask that I found on Instagram," she added in the voiceover, as Halloween killer "Myers" continued with the pampering, putting the mask on top of the other white mask.

"The pieces rip easily, but whatever. Then I love to do a little lymphatic to wake my dry face up!" she added, sharing: "I like to unmat my hair," while using a children's brush.

Teigen added in the voiceover, as "Myers" showed off the robe, "Now, this is a robe Chrissy Teigen sent me, which I do like so she's now number two on my kill list!" before Legend was spotted crawling behind the closet in a towel.

Clearly noticing her husband in the background, Teigen joked, "I'm not sure what's happening in the back there, but now it's time to pack up my favorite jumper into my favorite Row tote!" before having "Myers" make some rice for lunch and hop into glam.

"A few phoners with the devil," she continued, finishing up by showing "Myers" on a plane.

"Then guys, I'm off to kill it! BYEE!!!" she joked in the voiceover.

chrissy teigen/instagram John Legend was captured crawling along the floor in the background of the footage

Teigen captioned the clip, "Never not outdoing myself on the dumbest videos ever made 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 new @cravingsbychrissyteigen robe just dropped in coconut cream! so soft it even turns michael myers into a little cuddle bug."

Legend's sneaky appearance had everybody talking in the comments section. "I’m sorry but I stopped listening when I saw John crawl across the floor in his towel.😂," one social media user wrote.

"The way I can just tell you were cracking up behind the mask once you saw John crawl by on your phone is SENDING me 😂," another commenter said.

A third added, "😂😂😂😂 John crawling in the background 😂😂😂"

Legend also commented, "😂"

Teigen is forever poking fun at herself on social media. Back in July, she hilariously recreated a Below Deck scene with her kids as demanding guests.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

"I am in my eighth year of yachting," the mom of four joked. "I love my job. It's the clients that are really hard to work with sometimes. They can be very demanding."

The Cravings cookbook author shares Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 21 months, and Wren Alexander, 16 months, with husband Legend.



