John Legend Says He's Learning How To Swim And Twitter Goes Wild

It's never too late to learn how to swim.

John Legend, 40, revealed Monday on Twitter that he’s resumed swimming lessons for the first time in over three decades.

“I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” he wrote. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

Twitter users loved Legend’s honest admission and sent words of encouragement to the singer.

I learned when I turned 30 - was tired of being worried about it and avoiding water - You’ll do great!!! — Janet Gomez (@painterlyj) January 29, 2019

Navy rescue swimmer here, John.



You are stronger than your mind lets you think. Sounds self-contradictory, but it's not. — Johnny Crash 巨人 戦士 (@dumbstruckMC) January 28, 2019

I’m 45 and also can’t swim. I have 3 kids who are good swimmers. I took each one of them to every swim lesson for years. But I never had the guts. I’m kinda embarrassed. You inspire me. — Asan3 (@San3Alo) January 29, 2019

I once taught a man who was in his 40's to swim on his back for the first since he almost drowned as a child. Such an incredible feeling seeing the pure joy he felt at that huge accomplishment. Way to go, John! — Jess (@heyyitsjp) January 29, 2019

Legend responded to a fan who asked if he was learning alongside his kids, and the singer revealed that Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, already started their lessons “months ago.”

Another fan playfully called out Legend for the lyrics in the song, “All of Me,” in which he sings, “My head’s under water, but I’m breathing fine / You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind.”

“Was it all a lie?!” the Twitter user wrote.

So what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie?! — Oreoluwa D. Babatope (@Orunzekhan) January 28, 2019

Legend admitted he wasn’t exactly telling the truth.

The singer and his wife, “Lip Sync Battle” host and “Cravings” cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, are known for their totally honest admissions about their life.

Teigen recently made waves for the real and relatable way she spoke about motherhood in Good Housekeeping’s February issue and explained why she “posts of real mom shit” online.

“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here?” Teigen said. “My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ … But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different.”

She added: “That’s why, my posts of real mom shit, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”