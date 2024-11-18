John Legend Shares a Glimpse Into Life as a Dad of 4 with Sweet Family Snaps

The singer shares daughters Luna, 8, and Esti Maxine, 22 months, and sons Miles Theodore, 6, and Wren Alexander, 16 months, with wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty John Legend and daughters

John Legend loves his life as a dad.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the singer, 45, shared an adorable Instagram carousel full of sweet snaps of his four kids: daughters Luna, 8, and Esti Maxine, 22 months, and sons Miles Theodore, 6, and Wren Alexander, 16 months, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.

In the first picture, his two girls can be seen cuddled up together on the couch. Second, Legend shows off Wren smiling big in a blue and white striped PJ set with an orange construction cone balancing on his head.

"Dadddd," he captioned the post.

The proud dad of four can also be seen posing with Esti in his lap while sitting at a table. In the snap, the musician rocks a pink suit jacket, floral button down and gold watch.

Legend also shares a picture of himself and Miles enjoying some quality father-son time at a football game. The pair smiles with their arms around one another as they stand on the sidelines.

One last photo shows Legend posing alongside Luna and Teigen at the Girls Scouts Awards on Nov. 9, where the model and cookbook author, 38, received the changemaker award.

John Legend/Instagram Esti, John Legend

At the event held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Teigen sported a long black gown with a silver clutch bag and a stylish hair updo. Legend matched in a black turtleneck and a charcoal gray suit, while Luna wore a cute black dress with a small bow and shiny black shoes.

Teigen’s award followed her receiving the Innovative Food & Beverage Award at the FounderMade Innovation Awards on Friday, Nov. 8.

