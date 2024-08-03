John Legend Shares Unseen Family Videos and Shouts Out Chrissy Teigen at Concert: 'The Fire to My Ice'

The singer shared moments of his love story with Teigen and his personal growth journey during an L.A. show on Aug. 3

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2023

John Legend is all about family!

The "Wild" singer, 45, shared new photos and videos of his family with Chrissy Teigen while performing a show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 2.

Legend shared the footage on jumbo screens on the theater stage as he spoke about collaborating with Teigen, 38, and others in his personal and professional life. He emphasized how working with and listening to others has helped him grow.

"I love being part of a partnership with her," the EGOT recipient said, as footage of Teigen sharing sweet moments with their eldest kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, flashed across the screen. "I owe a lot of my success, both personally and musically, to being able to collaborate with people — whether I'm co-parenting with my wife or working with songwriters and producers in the studio."

John Legend/ Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

As the "Stereo" singer continued to speak and play piano, footage of the couple posing alongside their kids flashed on the screen. Legend gave Luna a piggyback ride on one video and threw her over his shoulders as she appeared to giggle in another.

He also posed between his two eldest children while they appeared to be on a ride in another video, and the family posed in a red convertible in some other footage.

"Part of it's about doing what you do well, playing to those strengths," Legend continued, as footage featuring his two youngest children, Esti, 18 months, and Wren, 13 months, flashed across the screen.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids

"But it's also about having enough humility that you can be open and listen to other people's ideas and find that you're better off doing things together than you would be if you did them separately," he added.

Legend went on to tell the crowd that he used to feel like he was living a "double life" as he tried to please others. But, recently, he said he feels confident enough to be his "full self."

"Tonight, with all of you, here in Los Angeles, I feel pretty cool," he concluded.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty : (L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Elsewhere during the show, Legend spoke of his "instant chemistry" upon meeting his wife in 2006, and shared what attracted him to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

"I fell in love with her sense of humor and how dynamic and spontaneous she is — she's the fire to my ice. She makes my life a lot more exciting. Oh, and she can cook, y'all. She can cook," he joked, referring to her Cravings empire, as the crowd laughed.

Read the original article on People.