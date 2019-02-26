John Legend's first night on 'The Voice' has fellow coaches freaking out

Welcome back, Voice fam. It has only been two months since Kelly Clarkson won her consecutive second season as a Voice coach, but already much has changed. There’s a new threat to Kelly and incumbent coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. And there’s also a new Voice drinking game to play (responsibly) at home.

On Monday’s The Voice Season 16 premiere, John Legend made his much-ballyhooed coaching debut — and throughout the two-hour episode, the coaches and host Carson Daly repeatedly noted what a massive, status quo-upturning "threat" John is. If viewers took a sip every time the word "threat" was mentioned, in fact, they would be loaded. Kelly worried that John “raises the bar” for the competition. “The threat of John Legend has our coaches on the offense!” intoned Carson. And apparently Blake and Kelly were so threatened, they each used their one Block button of the season on John — Blake trigger-happily doing so during the very first audition of the night.

The advanced-level Season 16 drinking game will be to imbibe every time John’s “EGOT” is mentioned — but be warned, because this game could seriously result in alcohol poisoning. (Perhaps only Blake should play this one.) This season, Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony-winning Renaissance man John is looking to add a fist-shaped Voice trophy to his crowded mantle, so I have invented the acronym "VEGOT,” of course. He’s also angling to be crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” as Adam and Blake were, respectively, in 2013 and 2017 — so maybe one day, John will be a bona fide PSMAVEGOT.

I imagine that an upcoming, season-long drinking game will have to do with the number of Chrissy Teigen Voice cameos, since John’s other half already appeared in Monday’s cold open, with domestic-goddess Chrissy sending John off with a sack lunch to his “first day of school." (I am definitely hoping Chrissy live-tweets the show.) But in the end, I suspect it will be John schooling Adam, Blake and Kelly. While those Blocks did keep him from accumulating as many Team Legend contestants as he could have, he still brought a delightful energy to the proceedings, and he still picked up three team members. And his résumé speaks for itself.