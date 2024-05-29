John Lennon guitar sells for $2.9m, breaking Beatles auction record

John Lennon's Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar on display in the music icons sale at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

John Lennon's Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar on display in the music icons sale at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. Photograph: Erik Pendzich/Rex/Shutterstock

A guitar used by John Lennon has sold for $2.9m (£2.3m), setting a “new world record” for the highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history.

The 12-string Hootenanny acoustic instrument, used in the recording of the 1965 Help! album and film, had not been seen or played for more than 50 years.

The instrument was in the possession of Scottish guitarist Gordon Waller, known for being one half of the pop duo Peter and Gordon, who later gave the item to his band’s road managers.

Decades later, new owners living in the rural British countryside rediscovered the guitar in the midst of their move and put it up for auction with an estimate of £485,000-£647,000.

The guitar was bought through a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on Wednesday as part of a two-day music icons sale by Julien’s Auctions.

David Goodman, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have set a new world record with the sale of John Lennon’s lost Hootenanny guitar.

“This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon’s enduring legacy.

“Today symbolises what we do best at Julien’s – creating opportunities for people to reconnect with the cultural touchstones that have shaped the moments that matter most throughout their lives.

“Today’s unprecedented sale is a testament to the timeless appeal and reverence of The Beatles’ music and John Lennon.”

The guitar, made by the Bavarian firm Framus in the early 1960s, was seen in the scene of the Help! movie when the group perform You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away.

It was also used during the recording sessions for Help!, It’s Only Love, I’ve Just Seen a Face and Girl, along with the rhythm track for Norwegian Wood played by George Harrison.

Darren Julien, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, had travelled to the UK to verify the guitar at the house it was being stored in and also salvaged the original case which had been thrown in a bin.

Julien said he had confirmed the instrument’s provenance via Beatles historians Andy Babiuk and Danny Bennett.

In 2015, Julien’s Auctions sold another Lennon guitar: a J-160E Gibson acoustic guitar stolen from him and unwittingly bought by a musician in the late 1960s.

It fetched $2.41m (£1.6m at the time).

The company also previously sold a drum kit used by Ringo Starr for $2.2m, as well as a copy of the White Album owned by him.