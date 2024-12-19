John Lennon's son has emergency surgery for cancer

John Lennon's son Julian has had emergency surgery after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The musician and photographer said he underwent a seven-hour surgery after discovering a mole on his arm.

The 61-year-old urged his social media followers to "please get yourself checked out by your doctor".

In a post on X, Julian Lennon explained how his dermatologist said he "should be operated on ASAP" over concerns about the skin on his shoulder and forearm, one of which had melanoma.

He said the doctor, who he called "Dr Tess", had "saved his life" during a previous cancer scare in 2020.

He visited her for a routine appointment in Los Angeles before flying to New York for a series of events - but said soon after arriving, he got a message telling him to return "with some urgency".

He wrote: "So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess.

"The operation was a success, but we have yet to have the results of the biopsy, which we may not receive before Christmas."

He continued: "First of all, I'm very thankful to Dr Tess and Dr Tim, for being able to coordinate this surgery at such short notice, but for once again, hopefully Saving My Life…

"One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr Tim has saved the day… So fingers crossed for now."

He added: "Obviously good news, would be the best Christmas present ever… Which I'm hopeful for…

"But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor… It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done…

"I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future…

"I wish you all happy holidaze and a healthy long life… Love to all."

In February 2020, Lennon revealed he had a mole that had been on his head throughout his life removed after a biopsy revealed it had turned cancerous.

Lennon inspired three Beatles songs: Hey Jude, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and Good Night.

He is best known for the song Too Late For Goodbyes.