John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 review: lacks the usual sparkle but this in-store ad still tugs the heartstrings

Here we are, then: the big one. The John Lewis ad is the origin for all the Christmas advert mania currently circulating on our TV screens.

They perfected the formula before it was even a formula: tear-jerking story, winsome musical cover, subtle branding. And this year, they’re back – deliberately late, presumably in the interests of making a grand entrance – to show the rest of the market how it’s done. No pressure then.

And this time, they mean business. Telling stories about skateboarding or sentient Venus flytraps is so last year – this year, John Lewis are going on in-store branding in a way they’ve not really done before.

We start in a John Lewis as one woman enters, presumably on Christmas eve. She's going through all the gifts on display in a desperate attempt to find something for her sister – we've all been there.

Nothing beckons, except suddenly the clothing rack has become a Narnia-like doorway into her own past. Along with her, we hop back and forth in time, meeting her sister at different stages of her life – but getting no closer to figuring out what it is she wants.

(John Lewis)

I won’t lie: this bit gets properly emotional. Anybody who has a sibling can relate to that love/hate feeling. One moment, it's all hugs and laughter; the next there’s a screaming match over who’s borrowed or stolen something off the other.

The ad brings this to life beautifully (including the screaming), though the real gut-punch moment is Sally (the woman’s name, though this is never said out loud) seeing her mother beckoning her to dance and backing away in tears – it's not explicitly said, but it’s pretty clear that she’s since died. Yay Christmas!

The other thing that stands out here is how gorgeous the whole thing looks. We move seamlessly from bedrooms to ice rinks to pubs and back again, lending the whole thing a rather dreamlike quality that is given rocket-boost liftoff by the music.

Is it a cover? No! The backing track is by Richard Ashcroft of The Verve, who sings one of his own ballads, Sonnet, which hits the ‘slow weepie’ brief nicely. By the time the end of the ad rolls around, Sally has found her perfect gift and exits just in time to meet her sister outside the store as it closes.

Nice and sentimental stuff, though lacking the sense of escapism and wonder of previous years. It’s easy to picture yourself in a John Lewis store – where are the hand-drawn animals or men living on the moon? John Lewis putting a John Lewis store in its own ad just feels... wrong somehow. Like a dog wearing shoes.

Oh well: at least it still has the power to make us cry. Buy yourself a packet of tissues and tuck in.