John Mulaney Flaunts His Wedding Band for the First Time Since Marrying Olivia Munn — See His Ring!

Mulaney and Munn tied the knot over Fourth of July weekend in New York

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage; TheImageDirect.com John Mulaney and Olivia Munn; John wearing his wedding ring

John Mulaney is a married man — and he wants everyone to know.

The comedian, 41, quietly tied the knot with Olivia Munn over Fourth of July weekend in New York City, and now he's showing off his wedding ring for the first time.

Mulaney stepped out in Port Chester, N.Y., on July 13 with his ring on, ahead of a gig. While getting out of his car, his shiny wedding band was visible on his ring finger, and the comedian looked more than happy to flaunt his newly married status.



TheImageDirect.com (2) John Mulaney showing off his wedding ring on July 13

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Wear Matching Looks as She Coaches Him Through 'Baby's First Fashion Show'

Mulaney and Munn, 44, got married at a friend's house in New York earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE. Sam Waterston, Munn's co-star from The Newsroom, officiated, and only their son, Malcolm Hiệp, and a witness were in attendance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TheImageDirect.com John Mulaney on July 13

Munn and Mulaney's relationship was first reported by PEOPLE in May 2021. That September, Mulaney revealed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, that he and Munn were expecting a baby together.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he recalled. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Dave Benett/Getty John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at Vogue World: Paris in June 2024

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The couple's wedding news comes after Munn's breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, which she opened up to PEOPLE about earlier this year.

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she told PEOPLE in April. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”

Munn underwent a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery last fall. She had four surgeries over the span of 10 months, and in April 2024 also underwent a hysterectomy.

Mulaney has been with Munn through all of her treatment, holding her hand and trying to keep her smiling.

“It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him,” the actress told PEOPLE. “I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital— taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.