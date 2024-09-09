John Mulaney to lead cast of ‘All In’ comedy on Broadway

NEW YORK — John Mulaney is set to return to Broadway this winter in a comedy show co-produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and featuring a rotating cast of four actors.

The 42-year-old stand-up superstar and former “SNL” writer will lead “All In: Comedy About Love.” It’s scheduled to begin its 10-week run at the Hudson Theatre on Dec. 11.

Featuring a series of humorous stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and more, the Alex Timbres-helmed production will also star “SNL” alum Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman, “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry and Drama Desk Award winner Richard Kind.

Reps for the productions said additional casting would be announced at a later date.

Adapted from short stories by “SNL” writer Simon Rich previously published in The New Yorker, the actors of “All In” will occasionally take on the roles of pirates, dogs and people with British accents, according to notes unveiled Monday.

“But, even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with,” the production description reads.

Timbers, who directed Broadway productions of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “American Utopia” and “Here Lies Love,” previously worked with Mulaney on his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J” as well as 2016’s “Oh, Hello on Broadway. The two-hander comedy co-starring Nick Kroll was the Broadway debut for both comedians.

