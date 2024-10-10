John Mulaney Live Weekly Talk Show Ordered at Netflix
Netflix clearly likes to hear John Mulaney talk: The streamer has ordered a live weekly talk show hosted by Mulaney, slated to debut early next year.
Mulaney will serve as the host, co-showrunner and executive producer of the untitled series, Netflix announced on Thursday. The news follows the successful run of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., a special six-episode live event hosted by Mulaney on the streamer in May.
Everybody’s in L.A. featured a freewheeling format including celebrity guests like Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman discussing Los Angeles-centered topics like earthquakes and helicopters with local experts. The show — with Richard Kind serving as Mulaney’s sidekick — also incorporated pre-taped comedy sketches, live call-ins from viewers and musical performances from acts like Weezer and Beck.
Mulaney has a longstanding relationship with Netflix, with several of his stand-up comedy specials airing on the streamer, including 2015’s The Comeback Kid, 2018’s Kid Gorgeous and 2023’s Baby J. Mulaney also hosted John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a kids’-themed variety special for Netflix in 2019.
Will you tune in to see Mulaney chat with celebrities live on Netflix? And will he bring back Richard Kind — and the delivery robot Saymo? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.
