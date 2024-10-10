John Mulaney Live Weekly Talk Show Ordered at Netflix

Netflix clearly likes to hear John Mulaney talk: The streamer has ordered a live weekly talk show hosted by Mulaney, slated to debut early next year.

Mulaney will serve as the host, co-showrunner and executive producer of the untitled series, Netflix announced on Thursday. The news follows the successful run of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., a special six-episode live event hosted by Mulaney on the streamer in May.

More from TVLine

Everybody’s in L.A. featured a freewheeling format including celebrity guests like Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman discussing Los Angeles-centered topics like earthquakes and helicopters with local experts. The show — with Richard Kind serving as Mulaney’s sidekick — also incorporated pre-taped comedy sketches, live call-ins from viewers and musical performances from acts like Weezer and Beck.

Mulaney has a longstanding relationship with Netflix, with several of his stand-up comedy specials airing on the streamer, including 2015’s The Comeback Kid, 2018’s Kid Gorgeous and 2023’s Baby J. Mulaney also hosted John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a kids’-themed variety special for Netflix in 2019.

Will you tune in to see Mulaney chat with celebrities live on Netflix? And will he bring back Richard Kind — and the delivery robot Saymo? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.