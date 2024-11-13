John Mulaney reveals how Olivia Munn helped him fight addiction

Olivia Munn administered random drug tests for John Mulaney at the height of his addiction struggles.

The 42-year-old comedian - who checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol dependency in 2020 - has revealed how Olivia, 44, helped him amid his troubles.

He told GQ magazine: "It’s like a relief … I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence."

At one point in time, John felt like he couldn't function without drugs.

He said: "There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin. I would have said, ‘It sucks because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"

Last year, meanwhile, John joked that a "star-studded intervention" helped to save his life.

The comedian sought treatment for alcoholism and cocaine addiction in 2020, and John joked about his recovery in his Netflix comedy special, 'John Mulaney: Baby J'.

The TV star - who has Malcolm, two, and Mei, two months, with Olivia - said: "Let me just call this out now, I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group.

"It was a good group. As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, this is a good line-up, this is really flattering in its own way.

"It was like a 'We Are the World' of alternative comedians over the age of 40. All comedians. Yet no one said a funny thing the entire night."