John Oliver's Hilariously Awkward Throwback Photo Will Give You Hope

Ed Mazza
John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” doesn’t return until next weekend. But ahead of the first new episode of the season, his show’s Twitter account offered up a little “hope” for viewers while they wait. 

Hope in the form of an awkward throwback photo: 

Oliver has shared the image of his younger self before: When “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was collecting awkward throwback pics for his 2017 #PuberMe campaign to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, Oliver tweeted:

“Last Week Tonight” returns on Feb. 16.

