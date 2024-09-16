John Oliver Flubs His Son's Name Before Dedicating 2024 Emmy Win to His Dead Dog: 'I Feel Like Sarah McLachlan Now'

“That’s gonna come back to haunt me," joked the 'Last Week Tonight' host

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty John Oliver at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

John Oliver's 2024 Emmy awards speech featured his late dog and his son — sort of.

Oliver’s Last Week Tonight won outstanding scripted variety series at the 76th annual Emmy awards on Sunday, Sept. 15. While accepting the win, Oliver gave a speech thanking his team and family — but one slip up brought extra laughs from the audience.

“Thank you so much,” he began. “Thank you to my staff — some of them are here, others are in Brooklyn — whether they’re watching this, I know they are in Brooklyn, I hope you’re having fun. I’d particularly like to thank Liz Stanton and Tim Carvell. I’d like to say thank you to HBO for not canceling us over the last decade, that was never a guarantee, I appreciate it, please carry on.”

He continued: “I’d like to thank my wife, Kate and our kids, husband — 'husband' — Hudson, his name is Hudson. Ouch. That’s gonna come back to haunt me."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty John Oliver at the 2024 Emmys.

Laughing at himself, Oliver, 47, dedicated his award to another family member.

“I also want to thank, may be silly, our dog,” he said. “We had the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through a pandemic. She was with us, two pregnancies.

As he spoke, playoff music came on, making the moment resemble a sad dog commercial.

"Perfect choice of music," he said. "We had to say goodbye to her.”

“F–k you,” he joked. “I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now."

Singer Sarah McLachlan famously starred in a tear-jerking commercial for the ASPCA set to her hit song "Angel."

“She was an amazing dog,” Oliver added, despite being ushered off the stage. “This is for her, this is for all dogs. All dogs, you’re all very good girls. You’re all very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now. Thanks so much.”

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty; Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic John Oliver and Sarah McLachlan

The comedian has 21 Emmy awards and 27 total nominations. This year, he won outstanding writing for a scripted variety series in addition to the show’s major win.

