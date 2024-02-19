John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas $1 million per year if he resigns from the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — British comedian and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver mocked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on his show Sunday night, offering him $1 million a year and a vehicle if he resigns from his post.

Oliver on his show criticized Thomas' vote in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that previously guaranteed the right to an abortion. The comedian also referenced that the court is set to consider whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from states' primary ballots over the Capitol riot.

The longtime Supreme Court justice's critics have argued that Thomas should recuse himself from Colorado's ballot case, given his wife, Virginia Thomas', past political work. She has repeatedly argued the 2020 election was stolen and sent dozens of texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to fight the results of the 2020 election.

“Lot on your plate right now, from stripping away women’s rights to hearing January 6 cases … you deserve a break, you know, away from the meanness of Washington. So you can be surrounded by the regular folks whose lives you made demonstrably worse for decades," Oliver said Sunday night.

The comedian added that all Thomas has to do in order to receive the $1 million per year and a "brand new condo on wheels" is sign a contract saying he would resign from the Supreme Court.

“Talk it over with your totally best friend in the whole world. Because the clock starts now. Thirty days, Clarence … Let’s do this!" Oliver said.

Thomas did not respond publicly to Oliver’s offer.

The Supreme Court justice has come under scrutiny after ProPublica reported last year that he accepted lavish trips from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow for more than 20 years without disclosing them, among other gifts.

Thomas in April pushed back against the widespread criticism sparked by the report.

“Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable,” Thomas said at the time

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” he added.

Contributing: Bart Jansen and John Fritze, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oliver offers Thomas $1 million per year to resign from Supreme Court