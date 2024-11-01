Who is John-Paul Miller? FBI raids South Carolina pastor's home in wake of wife's suicide

Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Federal authorities were conducting an investigation on Friday at the South Carolina home of pastor John-Paul Miller of the Solid Rock Church.

The FBI was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the Myrtle Beach home, agency spokesman Kevin Wheeler a spokesperson told USA TODAY. He declined to comment further, citing the "ongoing matter."

Reports from local news station WBTW said that 25 FBI agents were at the home, wearing “Evidence Response Team” uniforms. The agents were apparently there to execute a search warrant, with neighbors telling the station that Miller was not home at the time.

Miller and his church have been under scrutiny after his wife, 30-year-old Mica Miller, was found dead in April at Lumber River State Park. Her death was ruled a suicide, but the case drew national interest after allegations that Miller abused Mica before her death came to light.

Here is what we know.

Who is John-Paul Miller?

Miller, 45, is a pastor at Solid Rock Church in South Carolina. According to the church's website, he has been a pastor at the church for the last eight years since 2016. Miller also has five children, Logan, Zachary, Eli, Asher and Selah.

What happened to John-Paul Miller’s wife?

Miller’s wife, Mica was found dead on April 27 at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, according to WBTW. One day later Miller announced her death at the end of a sermon.

“I’m taking a little bit of a break and I don’t want to have to worry about the church,” he said before announcing her death. “My break may be a few days, a few weeks, I don’t know.”

In the weeks following Mica’s death, reports began to surface alleging that Miller abused Mica in the leadup to her suicide. In a WBTW report from May 8, Mica made allegations that Miller did not allow her to drive and “groomed” her years before their marriage.

She said "that she has known her husband since she was 10 years old and that he ‘groomed’ her while she worked for him at Solid Rock Church until they were married six years ago,” the police report obtained by WBTW states.

Dozens of demonstrators held a “Justice for Mica” rally in front of Solid Rock Church back in June after the abuse allegations surfaced.

What has John-Paul Miller said about abuse allegations?

Following allegations of abuse against Mica, Miller told ABC 11 that he is not to blame for his wife's suicide. Asked about people blaming him for it, he said "they're the biggest idiots on planet Earth."

"I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive," Miller said. "No type of abuse ever. I took better care of her than any man could have possibly taken care of her in every way."

In an emailed letter obtained by NewsNation, Miller admitted to posting a topless photo of Mica online before her death.

"I’m sorry for putting a picture of you on the internet,” he wrote. “It was for less than one hour and immediately taken down. I was hurt that you are telling everyone horrible intimate details of my past sin, and I just wanted to try and hurt you. Please forgive me. It was evil of me to do that.”

USA TODAY was not able to immediately reach Miller or his attorney attorney for comment.

Legal disputes between Miller and Mica's family

In late June, Miller and Mica's family reached a settlement and agreed to end all the legal disputes they had.

That came after Sierra Francis, Mica's sister, filed a petition to become a special administrator of her estate, WBTW said. As part of the petition, Francis alleged that Miller and his church colluded to undervalue a home. Additionally, Miller's attempt to sell the couple's home during divorce proceedings was an "attempt to defraud and deprive his wife … from her fair share of the marital asset,” according to a complaint obtained by WBTW.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

