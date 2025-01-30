John Prescott’s family arrive at funeral in two Jags in nod to famous nickname

A pair of black Jaguar cars delivered Lord Prescott and close family members to his funeral service on Thursday – in a nod to the former deputy prime minister’s nickname of “Two Jags”.

The Labour giant served as Sir Tony Blair’s deputy from 1997 to 2007. Paying tribute, Sir Tony told of how he “cheers” Lord Prescott when rewatching footage his infamous punch of a protester.

Speaking at Lord Prescott’s funeral, the former prime minister also described the Labour stalwart as “the guardian of the party’s conscience” in a moving eulogy to friends, family and colleagues.

The service was held at Hull Minster, in the city where Lord Prescott was MP for 40 years until 2010.

He died, aged 86, on Nov 20 last year, in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

Speaking after a service attended by leading figures of both Sir Tony and Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour governments, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, described the service as “like 1997”, adding “but we’ve aged a little more”.

On Thursday, shortly after midday, two black Jaguar vehicles delivered Lord Prescott’s coffin and closest family – an apparent nod to his nickname of “two Jags”, after it emerged he had two official vehicles of the same make when part of the Labour government.

His coffin was carried into the minster as Alastair Campbell, the former Downing Street director of communications, played the Welsh national anthem on the bagpipes.

Lord Prescott’s funeral was held at Hull Minister - Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

Speaking of the longest-serving deputy prime minister in UK history, Sir Tony said the Welsh-born politician played “a huge part in the affairs of government” and described how Lord Prescott “started as my political partner and became my personal friend”.

Addressing one of the most memorable moments of Lord Prescott’s career – when he punched a protester who had thrown an egg at him – Lord Blair appeared to give new insight into his personal feelings on the matter.

At the time of the incident – which took place during the 2001 election campaign – Lord Prescott was quick to justify his actions, saying: “I was attacked by an individual. In the melee that followed, I clearly defended myself.”

During his eulogy, Sir Tony recalled ringing his deputy with reluctance and asking him to apologise.

He said he got the reply: “The answer is no, I’m not bloody apologising and that’s the end of it.” Laughing to himself, the former Prime Minister remarked: “Classic.”

Sir Tony said: “So I watched the film of the punch again, and I’m trying to feel outrage, and instead find myself cheering him on. That settled it.”

From ‘Two Jags’ to ‘Two Jabs’ Lord Prescott will be fondly remembered by many for his punching of a protester in 2001 - Shutterstock

He told the congregation: “It’s right that we celebrate his life. He played a huge part in the affairs of government but I want to celebrate him also as a man, a good man, a man who started as my political partner and became my personal friend.

“You will miss him, we will miss him, but I hope if John’s looking down on us, and not already in deep negotiation with St Peter over the accommodation, I hope he will see in this vast gathering today, a recognition of that working class boy from a small Welsh town, who rose to the highest ranks of the land by merit, by graft, by greatness of courage and character, and he will feel deservedly at peace.”

David Prescott, Lord Prescott’s son, said: “[My father] spent his life overcoming challenges and helping others ... Prescott was always at your service.”

He described how the “bolshy ex-waiter” became deputy prime minister and talked about his family life.

The service was attended by two former prime ministers – Sir Tony and Gordon Brown.

Sir Keir read from Psalm 107, while Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, read the poem Here by Hull-based poet Philip Larkin.

Gordon Brown and Sir Tony Blair were among many Labour Party heavyweights paying their respects to Lord Prescott - Shutterstock/Bruce Adams

Around a hundred people gathered outside the medieval church to pay their respects to the popular local MP and crowds applauded as the coffin was driven away at the end of the service.

Speaking to journalists outside the church after the service, Sir Lindsay said: “I just realised what we missed – it was like 1997, but we’ve aged a little bit more.

“But it was that moving moment again. It brought history back, it brought memories back and it’s great to see colleagues that I’ve not seen for a while.”

Speaking alongside Sir Lindsay, Jack Straw paid tribute to Lord Prescott as a “brilliant” cabinet colleague.

When asked about the two Jaguars, the former foreign secretary said: “Nothing wrong with Jaguars, they are very fine motor vehicles.”

Smiling, he added: “I still have a Jaguar.”