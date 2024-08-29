John Stamos Got Kicked Out Of Scientology For Being A Class Clown

John Stamos just explained how his brief relationship with the Church of Scientology as a teenager came to an abrupt end.

The “Full House” star recounted his dalliance with the alternative religion during an appearance on the “Friends in High Places” podcast released on Sunday, telling host Matt Friend how a girl initially enticed him to learn more.

As many stories about Scientology go, it all started in an acting class.

“There was this hot girl, she said, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this address on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after,’” he remembered, noting how he was just 17 at the time.

“I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go.’ So, I went and it was the Scientology building.”

Things went awry almost immediately after the group tried to set Stamos up on an “e-meter,” or “electropsychometer,” a device that Scientologists believe can pick up on signs of “spiritual distress” when held.

As he picked up the e-meters’ can-shaped handles, Stamos said he started to pantomime being on the phone.

John Stamos attends the premiere of "UnPrisoned" in July. He told a story about his brief encounter with Scientology during a podcast interview released over the weekend. John Nacion via Getty Images

“I was doing a Peabody and the way back machine,” the 80s heartthrob said, referring to a beloved bit from the vintage cartoon, “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends.” “They didn’t like that.”

“Then, I was just fucking around so much, they said, ‘Get out, get going.’ They just kind of kicked me out.”

Host Friend was surprised that anyone would be ousted from the group, which is notorious for its aggressive recruiting, deep secrecy and what some describe as cult-like tactics.

“So you were too annoying for Scientology?” the host wondered.

Stamos had to admit, “That’s pretty bad. I must have been terrible.”

The star first revealed his encounter with the church in his 2023 memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me,” where he called his time visiting the headquarters “creepy as fuck.”

The Church of Scientology has long been known for its close ties to Hollywood.

Some of its famous members include Tom Cruise and John Travolta, who Stamos has called one of his idols.

