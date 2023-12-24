John Stamos pays tribute to Bob Saget with Fuller House cast

Mike Coppola - Getty Images

John Stamos has paid tribute to Fuller House co-star Bob Saget, sharing a sweet photo of the cast.

The actor, who played Danny Tanner on the series and its predecessor, Full House, passed away in January 2022 at the age of 65.

Stamos, who served as an executive producer on the show as well as playing Jesse Katsopolis, took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast including Saget, with the caption reading: “One of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady.”

Several fans expressed their feelings at the heartfelt tribute, with one commenting: “The way that you are looking at Bob… ♥️♥️♥️.” Another fan referred to the group as their “favourite tv family”, with one adding: “You Yall looked terrific. I will never stop missing Bob Saget. I was a fan as far back as his CBS Morning Show days.”

Stamos also wrote about Saget in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, saying (via Deadline) that he might never be able to “accept” his passing, adding: “I try to imagine him still on the road, doing what he loves. He’s standing onstage, killing [it].

“Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone wants an encore with Bob.”

Several former colleagues paid tribute to Saget upon his passing, with How I Met Your Mother co-star Josh Radnor describing the actor as the “kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

Fuller House streams on Netflix.

