John Stamos' Wife Declares He "Deserves It" All in Rare Personal Post

John Stamos is commemorating a personal moment in his life, and his wife Caitlin McHugh just made it a little sweeter.

On August 19, fans of the former Full House star watched as he celebrated turning 61 years old. As a way to mark the occasion, Caitlin went on Instagram to share her feelings about her husband's birthday. As she uploaded a video of John showcasing his dance moves while holding lit sparklers, she penned a heartfelt message that emoted how much he means to their family (the longtime couple also share son Billy, born in April 2018).

"To the Birthday Boy who knows how to light up the world, may this year bring you everything your heart desires, you deserve it!" she affectionately captioned the clip. "Happy Birthday @johnstamos."

Upon seeing Caitlin's rare public dedication to her husband online, many went to the comments to partake in the celebration.

"Haha this video with the song is 👌🏼 Happy Birthday John! Hope you have a great day with your beautiful family," one person wrote. "@caitlinskybound so sweet 🥲 wishing @johnstamos an amazing birthday!! 🥳 💙 🎂 PS how does he NOT age?!?! 🧐," another inquired. "Happy Birthday John!! Keep lighting up the world around you! 🎉🎂❤️," a different follower added.

Well, we sure love to see a couple not afraid to showcase their love for one another! Just as Caitlin reflected on John's birthday, the If You Would Have Told Me author also had thoughts about turning 61.

As John shared a sweet throwback video on Instagram of him on his third birthday with dad William, he got nostalgic about all the love he's had throughout his life.

"On my dad's lap, at just three years old, ready to make a wish, I swear I could hear my dad's voice whispering in my ear, 'You'll have a charmed life, boy,'" he wrote on August 19. It's a moment captured on film, one that has stayed with me ever since. Every day feels like a celebration when you're surrounded by the kind of love I'm blessed with."

"Every moment, every hug, every laugh — each one reminds me of how fortunate I am to have such incredible people in my life," he added. "It's this love that fills my days with light and makes every single day feel like my birthday. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you show me, not just today but every day. You all mean the world to me."



We wish John and Caitlin all the best!

