John Swinney pledges to ‘give everything I have’ to new job as First Minister

John Swinney said it was an “extraordinary privilege” to become Scotland’s new first minister as he pledged to “give everything I have” to the role.

He spoke out after winning a vote at Holyrood that will see him become the seventh person to be first minister since the Scottish Parliament was established.

He is now expected to be formally sworn into the position on Wednesday.

Tonight I met with the team @theSNP HQ to start delivering my commitments to open and respectful debate within the Party and to form a winning campaign for the Westminster election. pic.twitter.com/bsAc4fYlB0 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 6, 2024

Mr Swinney became the new leader of the SNP unopposed on Monday – with this happening a week after his predecessor Humza Yousaf announced he was stepping down after his decision to rip up the powersharing deal the party had with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood, leaving him facing a motion of no confidence in his leadership.

Faced with a vote he was unlikely to win, Mr Yousaf announced he would instead quit, formally tendering his resignation to the King on Tuesday.

In a vote at Holyrood, Mr Swinney won the backing of 64 MSPs, with his nearest rival Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross picking up 31.

Humza Yousaf tendered his resignation to the King on Tuesday, paving the way for John Swinney to succeed him (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar secured 22 votes, with the head of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, winning four.

The seven Scottish Green MSPs abstained.

With Mr Swinney leading a minority government at Holyrood, he will have to work with other parties to pass legislation and the Scottish Budget – and after the vote, he shook hands with opposition leaders in the chamber at the Scottish Parliament.

He did so after conceding he would need to “reach out to others to make things happen, to pass legislation, to agree a budget”.

Mr Swinney told the other parties at Holyrood: “If we want to fund our schools and hospitals, if we want to give our businesses a competitive edge, if we want to take climate action, if we want to eradicate child poverty, if we want to change people’s lives for the better, we have got to work together to do so.”

But he said he would “give all of my energy and my willingness” to achieve this, committing to be “the first minister for everyone in Scotland”.

John Swinney must put aside his independence obsession and rule out any deals with the extreme Greens. Anything less would represent the continuation of a divisive agenda the SNP have foisted on Scotland for the last decade. pic.twitter.com/YZESIftOzC — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) May 7, 2024

Mr Swinney told Scots: “I am here to serve you. I will give everything I have to build the best future for our country.”

With his family watching from the gallery at Holyrood, he thanked his wife Elizabeth, who has multiple sclerosis, making clear his “profound eternal gratitude” to her for “the sacrifices she is prepared to make” so he could take on the job.

He told how it was “something of a surprise” to be the next first minister, as he had believed his time in government was over when he stepped down as deputy to Nicola Sturgeon last year.

Continuity won’t cut it. It’s time for change. pic.twitter.com/fwz3sWK38I — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) May 7, 2024

Mr Swinney added: “It is however an extraordinary privilege and it is my honour to accept the office of first minister, committing myself to do the best I can for Scotland.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack congratulated Mr Swinney on his election, as he urged the new first minister to “prioritise the issues that really matter to people in Scotland, like improving failing public services and growing our economy”.

Mr Jack added: “I want him to work constructively with the UK Government on our joint projects to boost Scotland’s prosperity – including freeports, city deals and investment zones.

“Most of all, I hope that Mr Swinney will govern for the whole of Scotland. He needs to put aside his obsession with independence, and concentrate on contributing to a thriving Scotland within a strong United Kingdom.”