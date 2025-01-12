John Swinney splits with Nicola Sturgeon by rejecting her call not to abandon her agenda

Daniel Sanderson
·4 min read
Scotland's First Minister John Swinney giving a speech
The First Minister insisted he would focus on ‘issues of concern to people in Scotland’ in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s intervention - Jeff Mitchell/PA

John Swinney has publicly split from Nicola Sturgeon by rejecting her warning not to abandon her Left-wing agenda.

The First Minister insisted he would focus on “issues of concern to people in Scotland” in response to Ms Sturgeon’s intervention, in which she urged the SNP to “be careful” about a move away from the socially progressive platform she championed.

Mr Swinney, who was seen as politically inseparable from Ms Sturgeon while serving as her deputy for more than eight years, also disputed her claim that Scottish independence is currently “off the radar”.

Since taking office last May, Mr Swinney has moved the SNP away from the controversial trans rights agenda embraced by the former leader.

He appointed Kate Forbes, who has said she agrees with JK Rowling on gender issues, as his deputy and shelved plans for a “trans inclusive” Scottish ban on so-called “conversion therapy”, which threatened to become as controversial as Ms Sturgeon’s self-ID law.

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon
John Swinney was seen as politically inseparable from then first minister Nicola Sturgeon while serving as her deputy - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

He has also pivoted from outright hostility to the oil and gas sector and ditched some environmental policies, such as a ban on wood burning stoves in new homes.

Asked about Ms Sturgeon’s warning, which she gave in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Swinney said he would continue to pursue a “mainstream agenda” in a bid to secure a “broad electoral coalition” at the 2026 elections.

“What’s important to me is that I’m focussed very directly on the issues of concern to people in Scotland,” Mr Swinney told the BBC’s Martin Geissler, who described Ms Sturgeon’s remarks about the direction of the party as “barbed”.

He added: “I want my party to be electorally successful. Now to do that, I’ve got to have a broad electoral coalition behind me. What I’m doing is broadening the electoral appeal of the SNP.

“The SNP always wins when it’s in the mainstream of Scottish public opinion. That’s been the consistent point through all of our history.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes takes First Ministers questions at the Scottish Parliament Building
Mr Swinney appointed Kate Forbes, who has said she agrees with JK Rowling on gender issues, as his deputy - Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Ms Sturgeon’s gender self-ID law, which was vetoed by the UK Government, was seen as costing the SNP support among the public, with opinion polls repeatedly showing the public did not support it.

In her interview, Ms Sturgeon again refused to state whether she believed Isla Bryson, the transgender double-rapist previously known as Adam Graham, was a man or a woman and blamed “scapegoating” for the furore over her trans law.

However, Mr Swinney has risked angering trans rights activists by stating he believes there are only two genders - male and female - and that it is not possible for men to become pregnant.

His comments about men becoming pregnant, made in November, directly contradicted submissions his own government’s lawyers were making at the Supreme Court, while defending a legal challenge provoked by Ms Sturgeon’s legislation.

Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, arrives at court in Glasgow
Ms Sturgeon again refused to state whether she believed Isla Bryson, the transgender double-rapist, was a man or a woman - Andrew Milligan/PA

In her interview, published at the weekend, Ms Sturgeon warned Mr Swinney not to abandon her agenda altogether, saying the SNP had repeatedly won elections under her leadership.

She added: “If you want to move [the party] away from that, be careful that you know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it and that you’ve thought through the electoral consequences.”

She added that independence was currently “off the radar”.

Asked whether he agreed with Ms Sturgeon on independence, Mr Swinney said he did not.

He raised the prospect of potentially seeking an agreement with the UK Government on a mechanism for triggering a new independence vote, rather than claiming, as Ms Sturgeon did, that a comprehensive SNP win in a national election would be enough.

“We’ve now got a situation that in Northern Ireland, for example, there is an accepted means by which the constitutional status of Northern Ireland can be changed,” Mr Swinney said.

“But there’s not, apparently, the possibility of such an opportunity for a process and a route to exist for Scotland. That’s not good enough. What we’ve got to develop is the whole discussion about what a process looks like.”

‘The same failed policies’

In a separate interview with the Sunday Mail, Mr Swinney claimed he was still in regular contact with Ms Sturgeon, who remains an SNP MSP, and vowed to serve a full term as First Minister if the SNP wins the next election.

Craig Hoy, the senior Scottish Tory MSP, accused Mr Swinney of “peddling the same failed policies and continuing to push the SNP’s divisive independence agenda”.

He added: “He’s promising a new start but offering nothing but the same high-tax agenda, wasteful spending and Left-wing policies.”

