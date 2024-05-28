John Swinney under pressure to ditch SNP aversion to North Sea oil

John Swinney is being urged to drop a policy that could see end to North Sea drilling - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The SNP should ditch Nicola Sturgeon’s presumption against new oil and gas drilling, the party’s Westminster leader has suggested.

Stephen Flynn, who is also an Aberdeen MP, said that “everyone knows my views” on the policy and strongly hinted that he was lobbying John Swinney to abandon it.

In a draft energy strategy, published a few months before Ms Sturgeon quit as first minister, the Scottish Government backed a “presumption against new exploration for oil and gas”, claiming it would “send a clear signal of commitment to net zero”.

However, Mr Flynn said the final plan had not yet been released and suggested the pledge could be absent once it is finally published.

The draft plan was released in early 2023 and it is expected that the final strategy will be released this summer, but after the general election.

Mr Flynn told the BBC: “The draft energy strategy was out for consultation when we were in government with the Scottish Greens.

“The energy strategy as it stands is not published in its final form.”

Pushed over whether he had lobbied John Swinney to ditch the presumption against new exploration, he said: “everyone knows my views on this particular issue.”

He added: “I’m a fervent believer in reaching net zero. But in order to reach net zero you need to make sure you are protecting the workforce that you have, and they are using the skills and experience to deliver the economy of the future we all want to see.”

Some polls have suggested that Mr Flynn could face a tight race to keep hold of his Aberdeen South seat, particularly if unionist voters in the constituency are prepared to vote tactically to oust him.

The MP has sought to portray himself as a champion of the oil and gas sector, highlighting industry warnings over the impact of Labour’s plans for an extension to the windfall tax on energy firms.

Stephen Flynn is facing a tight contest in Aberdeen to keep his seat - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce warned this week of plummeting confidence in the sector and claimed the new UK government would have 100 days to save 100,000 North Sea jobs once it takes office.

However, Mr Flynn has been accused of hypocrisy due to his party’s opposition to new drilling, a position enthusiastically endorsed by Ms Sturgeon despite the devolved administration not having powers in the area.

It had previously been thought that the energy strategy may have been published before the general election on July 4.

However, John-Paul Marks, Mr Swinney’s chief mandarin, said it cannot not be released in the pre-election period due to civil service rules around political impartiality.

The Scottish Greens claimed Mr Flynn “couldn’t be more pro oil and gas if you put a petrol pump in his hand” and urged Mr Swinney to ignore him by keeping the presumption against new drilling.

Lorna Slater, the Scottish Green co-leader said: “It is clear that Stephen Flynn wants the policy to be diluted or dropped, but this is a choice for the First Minister.

“John Swinney can end all of the speculation by reaffirming his commitment to the position that he was happy to endorse as deputy first minister and driving our transition to a fairer, greener and better future.”