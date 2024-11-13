John Thune announced as new Senate leader in rebuke to Trump

John Thune has criticised Donald Trump’s claim that he 2020 election was rigged - Reuters/Leah Millis

John Thune has been selected by Senate Republicans as their next leader in a snub to Donald Trump.

Mr Thune, a moderate senator from South Dakota, emerged as the victor in a secret ballot, beating fellow Republicans John Cornyn and Rick Scott.

While Mr Trump had not explicitly endorsed a candidate in the contest, prominent allies of the president-elect had fallen in behind Mr Scott, a Florida senator who is most closely aligned with the MAGA wing of the party.

It has previously been reported that Mr Trump wanted to publicly back Mr Scott but was unsure whether he could win.

Mr Thune is a former Trump critic who has since courted the president-elect, and was seen as a continuity candidate after serving as a lieutenant to Mitch McConnell, the long-term Republican Senate leader.

The new Senate leader was the target of Mr Trump’s ire in 2021 after he criticised the president-elect’s claim that the 2020 election had been rigged by Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, in the final weeks of his first term, labelled him a “Rino [Republican in Name Only] John Thune, Mitch’s boy” and claimed he had destroyed his political career.

By contrast, Mr Scott had unsuccessfully challenged Mr McConnell for the reins of power in 2022.

Mitch McConnell, pictured arriving for the vote, has been the Republicans’ leader in the Senate since 2007 - Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg

Prominent allies of Mr Trump, such as the Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, had rowed in behind the Florida senator in recent days, while MAGA activists launched a campaign to pressure wavering senators.

However, Mr Scott was eliminated after the first round of voting, in which none of the candidates managed to reach the required threshold to be elected.

Mr Thune went on to beat Mr Cornyn in the second and final round.

Mr Thune said in a statement: “I am extremely honoured to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House.

“This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.”

Rival power base

Had Mr Scott become the top Republican in the Senate he would have given a significant boost to the incoming president, and weakened a rival power base outside the Oval Office.

Mr Thune has previously criticised Mr Trump, calling for him to end his 2016 presidential campaign after it emerged that he had made crude comments about grabbing women by their genitalia.

When Mr Trump was impeached for the second time during his first term in office, following the storming of the Capitol by rioters, the South Dakota senator said that his attempt to “undermine faith in our election system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable”.

Dan Scavino, a Trump ally who on Wednesday was appointed to a senior position on the Republican’s White House staff, posted Mr Thune’s criticisms on social media in what appeared to be a call to arms to MAGA activists.

Nevertheless, Mr Thune and the other candidates all suggested they would bow to Mr Trump’s demand to water down the Senate’s powers of confirmation.

While senators traditionally confirm hundreds of federal appointments, including those to the top of government, the president-elect has said he should be able to wave them through unilaterally by having the Senate go into recess.

Mr Scott was the first to take up Mr Trump’s call, pledging on social media to “do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible”.

Mr Thune, who would have to introduce a recess motion as Senate majority leader, told Fox News shortly afterward that “all options are on the table”.

Mr Scott said he was “optimistic” despite losing the vote and thanked “my friend President Trump”.

“I ran for leader with one mission: to fundamentally change how the Senate operates and upend the status quo so we can actually start representing the voters who put us here,” he said.

“The voters confirmed that last week when they elected President Trump and Republicans took the majority in both chambers of Congress.”