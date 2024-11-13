John Thune, a former Trump GOP critic, wins Senate majority leader post: What we know so far

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - U.S. Sen. John Thune was chosen by his peers on Wednesday to lead his Republican colleagues as they work with President-elect Donald Trump and an expected GOP-led House during the upcoming 119th U.S. Congress.

Thune, currently the Senate GOP minority whip, will replace Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as the chamber's GOP leader, who has been serving in this capacity since 2007. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

Here's a look at what we know so far about the four-term South Dakota senator who will play a major role in shaping the congressional agenda during Trump's second term.

Republican U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD), who was elected to become the next Senate Majority Leader, reacts after a U.S. Senate Republicans meeting to vote on leadership positions for the 119th Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2024.

How did he win the position?

Thune first beat out two other top contenders Wednesday in a closed-doors secret-ballot vote, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who had the support of key Trump allies in the first round of voting before overcoming Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

The second ballot ultimately favored Thune, who earned 29 votes over Cornyn's 24.

The 63-year-old Murdo, South Dakota, native is the second senator from the Mount Rushmore State to take the top rank after former Democratic Sen. Tom Daschle, who held the role from 1995 to 2005.

“I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House,” Thune wrote in a Wednesday press release. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.”

What political environment will Thune oversee?

Thune, who served as Senate whip starting in 2019, now leads a Republican-dominated Senate, which will likely possess a GOP trifecta with Trump entering the White House in 2025 and Republicans on pace to secure the House.

The Associated Press has not yet made its call on who controls the House as of 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Senator John Thune upon his arrival in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., September 7, 2018.

What's Thune's relationship with Trump?

Thune's ascent marks a noticeable shift in his relationship with Trump, whom he has politically sparred with for years.

He told the Argus Leader, a USA TODAY Network partner, following a Sioux Falls, S.D., forum event in October he had developed a "working relationship" with Trump

"We've had our differences in the past, but I also know that the country has big challenges, and I think in order to deal with those challenges, you've got to have people that can sit down and work together," Thune said in an interview.

Thune was also one of the first critics of Trump when after the resurfacing of the 2005 Hollywood Access tape, which depicted the New York businessman making crude and sexual comments toward women. The news of the tape prompted Thune to say Trump should drop out as the Republican nominee during his first presidential run.

Thune also directly denounced Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the nation's capitol. He called his involvement and that of the rioters "inexcusable."

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: John Thune, former Trump critic, elected Senate majority leader