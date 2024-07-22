John Tilley’s lawyers deny rape claim, call it a ‘stupid, reckless, one-night stand’

Taylor Six
·4 min read

“In Kentucky, we believe in justice. Regardless of where you live, or work or play in the state, you should expect to be safe from crimes of sexual assault.”

Those were the words written by John Tilley in a 2019 Kentucky State Police news release that promoted rapid DNA testing for rape kits.

They are also the same that echoed in a Fayette County courtroom on Monday afternoon in the opening statements of a rape trial against Tilley, the former secretary of Kentucky’s Department of Justice and Public Safety.

The 55-year-old was charged with first-degree rape in April 2022, after a woman — identified in court documents as “B.D.” — told police she blacked out after a man she didn’t know gave her an alcoholic drink while she and a friend were visiting bars in downtown Lexington.

The Herald-Leader does not normally identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

He made some choices that put him in this situation, which contradicted his feelings in 2019,” said prosecutor Kathryn Schafer.

Tilley pleaded not guilty to the charge in August 2022., and he was indicted two months later. The trial is expected to last about four days.

Police said Tilley had sex with the woman while she was too intoxicated to consent. Police also said hotel staff identified Tilley as one of three men who can be seen on video surveillance footage leaving the Pavilion area with the woman.

Tilley and his attorneys claim that the encounter was a consensual one-night stand, and Tilley made a bad decision. They argue the woman was a “willing participant” in the interaction.

Tilley is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, who claims he committed common law sexual assault, assault, battery and negligence. The Marriott Hotel where the alleged assault took place is also included in that suit, as are a few other people.

Who is John Tilley?

Tilley, an attorney, represented Hopkinsville as a Democratic member of the Kentucky House from 2007 to 2015. He also served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

He was appointed by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to serve as secretary for the state’s Justice and Public Safety, a role in which he served for the entirety of Bevin’s administration.

John Tilley
John Tilley

In his capacity as secretary, Tilley sounded the alarm on inmate overcrowding in prisons and jails.

“The answer is not to build more prison space. The answer is to lower our prison population,” Tilley said.

The arrest citation lists him as a resident of Oldham County, just outside of Louisville.

What happened the night of the alleged assault

Schafer, the prosecutor, said Tilley encountered the 21-year-old woman while out in Lexington on April 15, 2022. He was accompanied by two other men, Joseph Weidner and Chris Harris, both of whom are expected to testify.

The victim was out with her friends but became separated from them losing her phone and wallet, according to court testimony. Schafer alleged Tilley and the victim drank together until the victim was heavily intoxicated.

Schafer said Tilley then booked a hotel room at the Marriott and had sex with her while she was unable to give consent.

“He didn’t ask her name, or try to get her a ride home, or try to get her a room so she could sleep it off,” Schafer said. “He purchased the room to have intercourse with (her).”

Chris Spedding, Tilley’s lawyer, conceded that Tilley had cheated on his wife and was drunk, but that the sex was consensual.

“He did things you aren’t going to like,” Spedding told the jury. “They aren’t illegal things. One bad decision made by Tilley turned his life into turmoil.”

Spedding defined it as a “stupid, reckless, one-night stand.”

Tilley was in downtown Lexington celebrating a “favorable win” in the legislature with Harris and Weidner, Spedding said, and when he encountered the woman she was “very aggressive, flirty, and clingy.”

“She was in his ear from the moment they met on the street,” Spedding said. “It was too much for him, and he made a bad decision.”

Spedding said one of Harris’ friends tried to stop Tilley from having sex with the woman. But Spedding said it was not because she was going to be harmed, but because he would “breach the loyalty to his family.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Self-professed 'Wolf of Airbnb' sentenced to over 4 years in prison for defrauding landlords

    NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.

  • How a Teen Helped Solve Her Own Murder 10 Years Ago: Revisiting the April Millsap Case

    April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death

  • Mass killer who ‘hunted’ black people says police encouraged him

    Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.

  • Ottawa teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

    An Ottawa teacher is facing four charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving a male under the age of 18, police say.Rayon Finnikin, 37, was charged Friday with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence. The alleged assaults began in 2019 and occurred at Ottawa-based programs and schools, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a Friday night media release.Investigators belie

  • Alice Munro stood by her man. She's not the only one

    WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in

  • Driver faces 9 charges after family hit on sidewalk, father killed

    A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur

  • Malaysia tracks down missing oil tanker which fled after collision

    The vessel was involved in a collision with another ship before fleeing the scene on Friday.

  • Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky's Red River Gorge

    Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.

  • Canadian attempts knife attack on Israel security unit, is shot dead, authorities say

    NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".

  • A toddler died of a fentanyl overdose. DCFS trusted his mom's friend to keep him safe

    Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.

  • Former Wabano Centre healer gets 3 years in prison for sexual assault

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Monday, with the judge describing how he egregiously abused the trust his victims placed in him.Ralph King had been found guilty in November after three women testified he inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the centre in 2021. King, 61, is an Ojibway-Anishin

  • 'Predator' who inflicted six years of abuse on girl jailed

    Andrew Bate began abusing a girl when she was eight and continued to attack her for years, police say.

  • 'Don't mess around with people's booze,' Doug Ford says as LCBO strike ends

    A deal between the LCBO and the union representing its workers has been ratified and stores are set to reopen on Tuesday following a two-week strike. On Monday, Premier Doug Ford commented on the situation, stating the strike "should have never happened," recognizing its impact across the province. "People were still able to get their alcohol. I knew this, but it just confirmed it. Mess with anyone, but don't mess around with people's booze in Ontario because they aren't too happy."

  • Mother and son accused of trying to defraud elderly ex-employer of $200,000 property

    A Broward State Attorney’s Office employee and her son are accused of attempting to swindle an elderly man out of a property worth approximately $200,000, court documents show.

  • Man who lured teen into prostitution — and told her to keep quiet to cops — sentenced to 20 years

    The man reportedly sex-trafficked multiple minors and his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend.

  • A boy was found wandering on a North Carolina road. A police dog helped reunite him with his family

    A police dog in North Carolina helped reunite a boy with his family by using a reverse tracking technique to find his home.

  • How Two Wandering Cows Started a Culture War

    NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w

  • Police investigate suspicious death after incident in northeast Calgary

    Homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death that seems to have resulted from a shooting in Calgary, police say.Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Foothills Medical Centre after a man and woman reportedly arrived at the hospital suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release the Calgary Police Service issued early Sunday morning.The woman was declared dead upon arrival, police say. The man is still in serious condition.According to the

  • Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face.

  • Police dogs, fisherman assist in arrest of P.E.I. dangerous driving suspect

    It took a canine unit, a police boat and a passing fisherman, but a man suspected in a string of dangerous driving incidents in P.E.I. was finally arrested late Monday morning. Earlier Monday, Summerside Police Services had obtained a warrant for Jerman Jah Payne, 29, after he was alleged to have stolen a 2015 Dodge Journey a day earlier. The suspect was widely reported to be driving dangerously in various locations around Prince County overnight Sunday into Monday morning, evading police severa