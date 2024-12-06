John Torode 'repeatedly flagged Gregg Wallace's behaviour' on Masterchef but bosses 'turned blind eye'

John Torode has said he will continue to be part of MasterChef (PA Media)

John Torode reportedly raised concerns about co-host Gregg Wallace’s behaviour on Masterchef repeatedly, only for no action to be taken.

Friends of Torode told The Sun that the 59-year-old was aware of Wallace’s alleged on-set language and to have raised concerns with officials about production company Banijay.

Wallace faces a string of allegations of misconduct, with the BBC reporting claims against Wallace from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Since then, more claims have emerged, including from his former ghostwriter who said he sexually harassed her, and from a woman who alleged he pressed his crotch against her while filming a different show.

But co-star Torode is said to have raised his own concerns prior to the allegations emerging, with a source telling The Sun: “John is not stupid — of course, he was aware of some of Gregg’s less savoury behaviour. He did not condone it, and nor did he engage with it.”

(PA)

The source added: “He repeatedly flagged his behaviour and poor-taste remarks to execs on set and made clear he wasn’t happy. It was never a formal ­complaint, rather a series of spoken concerns raised.

“He does not know whether any formal record was ever made but the sense he got was that bosses needed to protect the ­MasterChef brand at all costs and that meant turning a blind eye.”

Lawyers for Wallace have strongly denied he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner are said to be “mortified” by the allegations, and are considering hiring a PR to help them manage the situation.

In a statement on Instagram this week, Torode wrote: “I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it.

“The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear and I have found the recent Press reports truly upsetting.

“But as I hope everyone appreciates, there is an investigation under way, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage, and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

On Monday, Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age", adding he will "take some time out".

It came after his statement sparked a backlash, with Downing Street saying his response to the accusations was "inappropriate and misogynistic".

A BBC spokesperson previously said the corporation takes any issues raised "seriously" and is clear that "any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated".

The broadcaster added that it would be "inappropriate" to comment amid an investigation being carried out by production company Banijay UK, yhat makes Masterchef.

A Banijay spokesperson said previously: “Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

It said Wallace was “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.