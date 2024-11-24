John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 14th Birthday: 'Your Dad Loves You'

Ben turned 14 on Saturday, Nov. 23

John Travolta/Instagram John Travolta and son Ben

Time is flying — John Travolta's son Benjamin is 14!

The 70-year-old actor celebrated his youngest child with his his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, on Benjamin's birthday, Saturday, Nov. 23.

John shared a photo of Ben cozying up to their dog Peanut, who the Grease alum famously adopted after Jamie Lee Curtis brought her onstage during a segment at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

"Happy birthday my Ben. Your dad loves you!" John wrote on Instagram. "And so does Peanut!"

John Travolta/Instagram John Travolta's son Ben in his 2024 birthday tribute photo

John and Preston's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, also celebrated her little brother on social media with her own post.

"Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!!! I love you," Ella wrote simply, adding a heart emoji. Alongside her message, she shared a photo of Benjamin aboard a boat, posing in front of a beautiful sunset.



Back in 2021, following Preston's death after a private two-year battle with breast cancer, John got candid about his relationship with Ben and the boy's fears after the loss of his mom.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show series Hart to Heart, John recounted that Ben "said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to.' "

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the actor explained. "I said, 'But you know, Ben . . . you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," John continued. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."