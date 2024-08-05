‘John Wick’ Sequel Series in the Works at Lionsgate Television

The world of “John Wick” is continuing to expand its footprint with Lionsgate Television developing a new sequel series.

The project, titled “John Wick: Under the High Table,” would pick up immediately after the events of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The studio is currently shopping the idea, with no network or streaming service attached.

“John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order,” the longline states. “The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age.”

The show comes from the team behind the “John Wick” film franchise, with Chad Stahelski directing the pilot and executive producing alongside his company 87Eleven Entertainment, Keanu Reeves and Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road. Lionsgate has also added Robert Levine (“The Old Man,” “Black Sails”), who will write and showrun the series.

The development of the new sequel series comes after Lionsgate struck a deal with Stahelski to assume creative oversight of the franchise across all multimedia platforms.

In addition to the four hit films, the “John Wick” universe includes the upcoming spinoff film “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas, an additional spinoff movie in the works about Donnie Yen’s Caine assassin character, and the television series “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” one of Peacock’s biggest original launches of 2023.

Stahelski is represented by WME, attorney Tara Kole and Mortimer PR. News of the sequel series was first reported by Deadline.

