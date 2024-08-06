John Wick sequel show from Keanu Reeves in the works

A new John Wick show produced by Keanu Reeves is in the works.

The series, called John Wick: Under The High Table, will be set after the events of the fourth movie, according to Deadline.

The site reports that it will “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age”, as a new set of characters try to make a name for themselves while well-known faces remain committed to the old order.

Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are on board as executive producers, though it is unclear whether the actor will be back as Wick – notably after the character was presumed dead at the end of John Wick 4.

Under The High Table will be penned by Robert Levine, who has written show such as The Old Man and See.

This will be the second John Wick small screen entry following last year's The Continental, which acts as a prequel the movie franchise and stars Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada and Mel Gibson.

The franchise is also set to expand even further with a spin-off movie focused on Donnie Yen's Caine, which will begin filming next year.

"From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said of the project.

"The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we're excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey."

John Wick is also gearing up for a spin-off movie called Ballerina, which will star Ana de Armas and is due out in 2025, having been pushed back by a year.

