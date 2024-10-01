Johnny Bench, sports world reacts to Pete Rose's death
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. Fans, community members, Rose's former teammates, MLB players and more around the world have reacted to Charlie Hustle's death.
Pete Rose ended his playing career as MLB's all-time leader in hits and games played.
Pete Rose, the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball and a 17-time All-Star, has died. He was 83.Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, his agent told TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Clark County medical examiner subsequently confirmed the news to the Associated Press, adding that a cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.His longtime team, the Cincinnati Reds, tweeted shortly after that they were "heartbroken" to learn of his passing.
