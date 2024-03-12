Johnny Cash and June Carter built this Tennessee estate for their son. It’s for sale

A rustic estate that combines modern chicness with farmhouse charm has landed on the real estate market in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $6.25 million.

The kicker? It was built by country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash for their only son, Johnny Carter Cash.

“Legendary charm and country music history await: Dogwood Estate on Cash Mountain,” the listing on Compass says.

“Step into a living testament to the heart and soul of country music history on this 20-acre Dogwood Estate, nestled atop one of Sumner County’s highest elevations where you will revel in breathtaking views that stretch as far as the eye can see.”

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house was designed by Braxton Dixon, an iconic Tennessee builder who is notable for being “builder to the stars,” which included Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Connie Smith and Marty Stuart, to name a few.

Along with its unique decor style, the 4,232-square-foot house comes loaded with high-end features like:

There is also what’s known as “the storybook Dixon Cabin” on the property.

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash are not only known for their groundbreaking music, but they also have one of the most famous romances of all time. The duo met in 1956 when performing at the Grand Ole Opry when both were married to others. They didn’t become a couple until 1967.

“I never talked much about how I fell in love with John,” June Carter Cash told Rolling Stone in 2000. “It was not a convenient time for me to fall in love with him, and it wasn’t a convenient time for him to fall in love with me. ... I was frightened of his way of life. I thought, I can’t fall in love with this man, but it’s just like a ring of fire.”

Johnny Carter Cash, who has six half-siblings from his parents’ former marriages, is also a well-known musician and music producer.

The listing is held by Erin Krueger and Mary Spotts of Compass.

Hendersonville is about a 20-mile drive northeast from Nashville.

