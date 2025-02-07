Johnny Depp, Al Pacino Projects Lead Slate at Natasha Mudhar’s Purpose-Driven Studio The World We Want: ‘Storytelling Is Our Bridge to Empathy’

Impact entrepreneur and UN Global Goals advocate Natasha Mudhar is making a mark with The World We Want Studios, a production banner that’s quickly assembling a slate of star-powered projects including Johnny Depp’s directorial effort “Modi” and Al Pacino-Jessica Chastain feature “Lear Rex.”

Mudhar’s journey into high-profile Hollywood productions began in 2013 through veteran producer Barry Navidi, Pacino’s longtime creative partner. “My journey with ‘Lear Rex’ and ‘Modi’ began when I was introduced to Al Pacino through Barry Navidi,” Mudhar tells Variety. “At the time, I worked closely with Barry on ‘An Evening with Pacino,’ Mr. Pacino’s sold-out London show. This collaboration allowed me to build a strong creative and business rapport with Barry, which eventually led to my involvement as co-producer for ‘Lear Rex’ and executive producer for ‘Modi.'”

“Our commissioning ethos is rooted in the belief that purpose-driven storytelling can be both engaging and commercially successful,” says Mudhar. “We select projects that prioritize captivating narratives while seamlessly integrating a social conscience. From genre-defining films with subtle social commentary to bold narratives tackling pressing global issues, we are committed to pushing boundaries and ensuring stories leave a lasting imprint.”

Depp-directed “Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness,” starring Riccardo Scamarcio as Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, premiered at San Seabastian last year. The film offers what Mudhar describes as “an intimate glimpse into three pivotal days of Modigliani’s life, set against the backdrop of WWI Paris.” She emphasizes that it’s “far from a biopic” and instead “uses the lens of dramedy to boldly explore universal themes such as art, rejection, and the relentless pursuit of recognition.”

“With any project, my decision to board stems not just from the story itself but from the vision, instincts, and passion of the team driving it forward,” Mudhar explains. “Partnering on a project means trusting the lead creators, and Barry’s leadership and dedication to meaningful, transformative storytelling stood out as defining factors in my decision. He has a unique ability to champion stories that are both culturally profound and emotionally resonant which appeals to me.”

Meanwhile, Pacino and Chastain headline “Lear Rex,” Bernard Rose’s innovative reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” “What drew me to ‘Lear Rex’ was its unique ability to bridge the gap between classic literature and contemporary storytelling,” Mudhar explains. “By blending Shakespeare’s enduring brilliance with a modern cinematic approach, the film appeals to both seasoned fans of his work and a new generation of audiences discovering his genius.”

Barry Navidi, Jessica Chastain, Al Pacino, Natasha Mudhar

The studio is also backing “In The Shadows,” starring Jasmine Jobson (“Top Boy”) and Finn Cole (“Peaky Blinders”), which chronicles the remarkable journey of Ramla Ali, the British-Somali refugee who became Britain’s first professional female boxer. “When I was introduced to ‘In The Shadows,’ it felt like a serendipitous opportunity to back a story with profound social and cultural significance,” says Mudhar. “As a second-generation British Asian, I relate to the complexities of balancing heritage with forging your own path. This film transcends the label of a sports drama – it’s truly a universal story of identity, love, faith, and perseverance.”

Her journey to Hollywood began with Sterling Global, a pioneering communications firm founded by her mother Teji Singh in the 1990s that helped introduce Indian cinema to global audiences. Building on that legacy, Mudhar has mobilized over $450 million in impact investments and led more than 90 projects across 130 countries, reaching over 2.5 billion people.

The World We Want Studios operates at a critical time for the industry. “Despite some progress, women and underrepresented communities are still missing from key creative roles,” Mudhar notes. “Authenticity isn’t just about featuring diverse characters but about giving creators the freedom and resources to tell stories that are true to their vision. Socially driven narratives are often dismissed as ‘too niche’ or commercially risky, but we challenge that notion.”

Beyond traditional entertainment, the studio has spearheaded impact campaigns for over 250 film and television productions. Notable projects include Prime Video’s “Poacher,” based on India’s largest ivory poaching case, and “Pad Man,” which influenced policy reform around menstrual hygiene products in India.

The studio’s upcoming slate reflects its ambitious vision. A series in development promises to blend the spectacle of “Avengers: Endgame” with the heart of “Friends,” set against the backdrop of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Also in the works is a feature film about a transformative Indian social entrepreneur, along with a scripted film and series exploring the life of a former New York mafia member, focusing on themes of redemption and transformation.

“We demonstrate that social impact can coincide with commercial success,” Mudhar says. “Our content aims to drive change through diverse narratives, featuring both established and emerging voices from around the world. From stories about the planet to those that foster empathy and inspire action, we are committed to creating a more equitable and sustainable world.”

With deep connections to Hollywood, Indian Cinema, and emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East, The World We Want Studios is positioning itself as a bridge between entertainment and impact. The company is also launching an entertainment investment platform to provide funding, resources, and strategic partnerships to empower creators across genres.

“Media is central to achieving our goals,” Mudhar explains. “By addressing issues such as gender equity, climate change, and public health through compelling narratives, we aim to foster empathy and inspire action. Every challenge is an opportunity to innovate.”

As both an entertainment venture and a vehicle for social change, The World We Want Studios represents a new model for purpose-driven content creation. As Mudhar puts it, “Storytelling is our bridge to empathy – it allows us to live a thousand lives, understand diverse perspectives, and drive meaningful change in our own world. When issues are humanized through compelling narratives, they can mobilize resources, influence policies, and inspire action.”

